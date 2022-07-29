The last major media holdout still shilling for Joe Biden

By all accounts - by every economic indicator, every political poll, every overseas interaction, every lie at the presidential podium -- Joe Biden is a miserable failure as president. Inflation brought on by government spending has now tipped the economy into recession and there is no end in sight. The border lies open, with the Border Patrol converted into a de facto valet and escort service for literally millions of unvetted illegal border crossers. Crime is out of control. America is a laughingstock abroad, with Biden's name on the most humiliating military pullout in U.S. history.

He's a man utterly unfit for the office, a man whose very placement in office demonstrates the horrific consequences of electoral fraud.

Even the New York Times has come to much of this sorry conclusion, as has the Washington Post, and to an increasing extent, CNN and the other networks, as well as their deep-state allies. A slew of negative stories are now out on the failures and shocking corruption of Biden, as Democrats plot to remove the millstone-round-their-necks from office.

Victor Davis Hanson observed it best:

Now, that liability, that asset, Joe Biden, is a liability, and he's so low in the polls that they're going to blame him for their own progressive message, failing to attract voters. So all of a sudden out of this administrative state and the FBI, the DOJ, maybe even the White House, people are starting to leak

But then there's that one lone holdout in the mainstream press, still reliving that glory moment of Joe's ascent to the presidency, still telling us there's a rainbow round the corner ... with leprachaun Joe standing at the pot of gold at the end of it.

That clown's outfit is Politico, a usually better than average source of news otherwise. It's the lone holdout, the dead-ender still resolutely insisting that Joe Biden in the White House will somehow usher in a worker's paradise and prosperity is around the corner. It's amazing how they cling to their man.

Their latest is here:

Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game. After enduring a brutal year dominated by economic angst, legislative setbacks and sinking approval ratings, the president is suddenly on the verge of a turnaround that, the White House believes, could salvage his summer — and alter the trajectory of his presidency. All he needs to do now is close.

Hear that? We are at the cusp, always the cusp, of a Joe Biden renaissance, just one more move to be had before unicorns and flowers will bloom.

Besides, what evidence is there that Biden is “back in the game?” One look at the polling averages tells a far different story. The president currently enjoys a 38.2 percent approval rating in the aggregate according to RealClearPolitics . He’s only topped 40 percent in a single poll over the last week.

Don't think it's not a pattern with these guys -- it is a pattern. The same day, one of Politico's Biden fanboys, a big one, co-founder John F. Harris, put out this

Wait, is Biden a better president than people thought? Many progressives have spent the Biden years in a mood of rising despair and even rage about the prospects for achieving the kind of fundamental change they believe the country and world urgently need. They wish Joe Manchin was a different kind of senator. They wish the Democrats were a different kind of party. Above all, they wish Joe Biden was a different kind of president — or that a different leader altogether was in his job. Suddenly, the mood is looking up. Manchin’s surprise decision to back $370 billion in tax credits to stimulate clean-energy technologies and other progressive environmental priorities came after many Democrats had concluded hope was pointless. Assuming the deal survives further legislative maneuvering in coming days — not a forgone conclusion — it invites a reappraisal of Biden’s leadership. Maybe that isn’t hopeless, either? Following a pattern with long roots in his career, Biden is looking a little like the student who is failing his class for most of the semester, then pulls an all-nighter and slips the paper under the professor’s door at 6 a.m. It turns out the paper is actually pretty good.

Still shilling, still plugging for Ol' Plugs, despite the obvious failures, and despite the abandonment of the rest of the press of the idea of Joe Biden's genius.

All of that spells failure, no matter what the odd political victory that falls into his lap may signify. The huge new federal spending being touted by Politico, Biden and the Democrats is certain to stoke inflation, making it ever more hellish for Americans, and bringing the country closer to the 'you will own nothing and be happy' of the global resetters. Frighteningly enough, Joe doesn't know what causes inflation, which is government spending and a pliant monetary policy, remaining firmly convinced that he can print his way out of any problem.

That's what's pulling Biden's popularity down, along with the continuous failure of results. To confuse that with a slew of new spending his congressional allies manage to get through Congress is pinning the tail on the wrong donkey.

Politico, though, just can't quit him.

Maybe that's because they have been in the tank from the beginning for Old Joe and want to preserve their 'investment.' Right after Biden was "elected," Harris put out this tripe -- let's start with the headline: How Life-Sized Joe Biden Could Be a Larger-Than-Life President Had enough?

Larger than life, sure, but not in a good way.

The reality is that Biden is a failure, a continuous one. Here's Joe in all his tin-eared glory yesterday, following his wreckage of the economy:

President Joe Biden on Thursday reminded Americans suffering from inflation and high gas prices that he sent them a check for $8,000 in 2021. “There’s reason to be down but I started thinking about it … the first year, we were able with the rescue plan, we were able to send them a check for eight grand,” he said. “I mean a check. Beyond that by the way, there was more than that.”

Does that sound like a winning message to the single mom who still can't find baby formula for her special-diet infant, or the person who has to walk several miles to work because he's out of gas money for his car? Does it sound like a word of hope to people whose raises have been eviscerated by inflation outrunning those raises, turning them into pay cuts?

It sounds like Joe Biden, and all the horrors he continually bestows upon America, even as Politico continues to shill for him. Those guys need to wake up to the reality of political life here, given the nightmare regime Biden has bestowed upon the United States which is still ongoing, and going to stay ongoing, given Biden's inability to change.