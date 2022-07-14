“When it is convenient” should be added to whatever Democrats say for any given movement. Everything said and parroted is a matter of convenience. There is no real belief behind the words.

Black lives matter when it is convenient. Most black lives do not matter to those who push the slogan. If black lives truly mattered, they would speak about things like gang violence that results in a great many black lives and potential lost. Those lives do not matter since it is the wrong circumstances for their slogan.

Black lives matter so long as they are the right black lives. Black conservative lives do not matter. Nothing brings a racist out of the woodwork faster than brilliant black conservatives like Thomas Sowell and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

The high rate of joining gangs, dropping out of school reducing their chances of employment drastically, high rate of abortion and high rate of imprisonment are not the black lives that matter to Black Lives Matter.

There are very few black lives that matter to Black Lives Matter.

Choice matters when it is convenient, since most choices are not embraced by the pro-abortion crowd. Women who are anti-abortion, of which there are millions, are told their choice to oppose the sacrifice of their unborn children does not matter.

There are a lot of choices those who call themselves pro-choice do not believe in. They do not believe women should have the right to choose to be armed so they can defend themselves. They do not believe women should be able to choose against taking a pseudo-vaccine. So much for my body my choice.

American democracy matters when it is convenient. Those who make the clearly false claim that Republicans are a threat to democracy conveniently leave out the anti-American Democrat attacks on the Senate and Supreme Court. There is a long history of hating both by those same Democrats.

American democracy does not really matter to those who claim to be the defenders of American democracy. They hate everything that makes American democracy uniquely American.

It works with everything, since those who scream out slogans and parrot them have nothing they really believe in, except gaining or holding onto power. Their slogans mean nothing, since every last one is a matter of convenience that ignores those who do not fit their preset narrative.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.