We, the people, want the truth!

In the movie, The Right Stuff, flight control in Houston gets a warning that Astronaut John Glenn’s Mercury capsule has a possible loose heat shield. “What are we going to tell him?” voices an anxious member of flight control.

Astronaut Alan Shepard, who is part of flight control for this first orbital flight, speaks up and says, “He’s a pilot. You tell him the condition of his craft.” In other words, Alan Shepard says tell him the truth.

“A wise man is hungry for truth, while the mocker feeds on trash,” says the Living Bible translation of Proverbs 15:14.

Why should we be hungry for truth? Most of us, like John Glenn, want to know the reality of our circumstances. When we see things happening around us that we cannot understand, we want to erase our ignorance with accurate information.

In 2022 there are questions hanging over America that remain unresolved, and the journalists who are supposed to bring us the facts refuse to investigate. Even worse, they seem to want to keep the truth from us. Unresolved issues and questions tend to fester and sow doubts. Here are some of the clouds hanging over America in July 2022:

Seth Rich’s death

Jeffrey Epstein’s death

Where are the twelve missing pen drives from the 7/19/2022 primary election in Baltimore?

Why do we keep sending money to Ukraine when we are 30 trillion dollars in debt?

Why are we allowing illegal aliens to flood into this country and rewarding these lawbreakers with social benefits?

Why can France hold a clean nationwide election in one day and we cannot?

Why are the riots of 2020 uninvestigated, but January 6, 2021, gets primetime coverage?

How did the Wuhan Flu get started?

Why is the media so disinterested in the questions about the 2020 election?

Is Joe Biden mentally competent to be POTUS?

All our lives, we have been told to tell the truth. We have been programmed to expect the truth, but reporters give us trash and call it the truth. When we press them for the truth, they insult us by calling us racists or conspiracy theorists.

As I was foraging for the truth this morning, I came across a recent Gallup survey revealing that I am not alone in my quest for the truth. American confidence in newspapers and television news is at an all-time low. I am encouraged by the report suggesting that many in America are hungry for the truth, but I am troubled that their confidence in news outlets is very low.

As someone who regularly comments on American news, I am not surprised by the Gallup findings, but I am disturbed. We want clean air. We want clean water. It should not come as a surprise to the editors and reporters that we want clean, un-slanted news. We are hurtling through space on this planet called earth, and warning lights are flashing like crazy. We, the people, want the truth.

