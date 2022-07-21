Biden stops short of declaring a climate ‘emergency’

On Tuesday, there was a great deal of speculation that, because Sen. Joe Manchin (D – Sanity) foiled the Democrats’ plans to implement the Green New Deal, Joe Biden would instead declare a “climate emergency.” With that device, he could essentially place America on a war footing and do just about everything he wanted until (perhaps) the Supreme Court finally stopped him. As it turned out, though, Biden stopped short of declaring a “climate emergency” although he strongly hinted that he continues to reserve the right to do so.

In a speech he gave in Massachusetts, Biden went through the rote “we’re all going to die because of the climate” shtick. With his usual pressed speech, which always gives the impression he’s reading the TelePrompter phonetically, rather than with any real understanding of the words, Biden threw out all the hot-button words: U.N., climate scientists, code red, extreme weather events, national security, heat alert.... It was everything that you’ve heard before as the Marxists seize power through naturally occurring weather phenomena, predictable solar cycles, and the fact that a more populated earth means that weather events will affect more people.

Thanks to a summer heat wave, Biden inevitably threw in the dishonest point about record temperatures:

Right now, 100 million Americans are under heat alert — 100 million Americans. Ninety communities across America set records for high temperatures just this year, including here in New England as we speak. And, by the way, records have been set in the Arctic and the Antarctic, with temperatures that are just unbelievable, melting the permafrost. And it’s astounding the damage that’s being done.

We began tracking temperatures about 170 years ago. The earth is around 4.6 billion years old. I guarantee you that there are a few temperature records we missed before 170 years ago. As just one example, the medieval world thrived, with a booming population, because of warming temperatures and, therefore, more arable land. The medieval world had a massive die-off because the beginning of the mini-Ice Age led to famine, which left people vulnerable to the Black Death. In other words, all this talk about record temperatures is a lie.

Image: Biden’s climate speech (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

As noted, while Biden did not declare an emergency now, he left the way open for declaring one later: “Climate change is an emergency,” he said. (If he believed that, he’d declare one now, wouldn’t he?) And because of this emergency, he can’t wait for Congress:

So my message today is this: Since Congress is not acting as it should — and these guys here are, but we’re not getting many Republican votes — this is an emergency. An emergency. And I will — I will look at it that way. I said last week and I’ll say it again loud and clear: As President, I’ll use my executive powers to combat climate — the climate crisis in the absence of congressional actions, notwithstanding their incredible action.

A little thing like the constitutional separation of powers isn’t going to stop our fearless, demented climate warrior. Therefore, Biden is about to spend even more money that America no longer has:

That’s why today I’m making the largest investment ever — $2.3 billion — to help communities across the country build infrastructure that is designed to withstand the full range of disasters we’ve been seeing up to today -– extreme heat, drought, flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes.

This is money wasted, of course, but it will provide a boondoggle for Biden’s real constituency. I’ll let the brilliant Don Surber explain who that is:

To understand Democrats, one must look at the results of their policies. There are no coincidences or unexpected consequences. What you see at the end is what Democrats sought. They always claim some higher purpose for their actions. They said we must save Earth from climate change. But the result is the tell. Thus far, Democrats have used climate change to destroy the coal, oil and natural gas industries while promoting the solar and wind chime (excuse me windmill) industries which Red China dominates.

After poking fun at Biden’s stupid lies about pollution in Delaware when he was a child and the health effects he allegedly suffered from them, Tucker offered a great monologue about the way in which our modern world’s leaders, usually without the people’s consent, are committing suicide and about the way in which all of this enriches China:

One more point: Biden can get away with this garbage, not because of climate change but because of what’s really changed, which is how the media reports the weather. I received the following meme from a friend and have been sharing it widely because I think it sums up a lot of what’s really going on: