Soros to Beto's rescue

How do you convince Texas voters that you are the new Beto? Do you accept a $1 million campaign donation from George Soros? This is the story:

Democratic mega-donor George Soros and an Austin-area couple each gave $1 million to Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott. While Texans gave $14.5 million to the Democrat's campaign, nearly half of O'Rourke's record-breaking $27.6 million fundraising haul came from out-of-state donors.

Out of state like George Soros?

Money is money and every campaign is looking for it, but Soros money comes with a certain reputation. In other words, Soros is usually supporting primary challenges to centrist Democrats. Just ask Rep. Henry Cuellar, who survived a primary challenge because a guy named George supported his opponent. Soros money is going to support a lot if leftist candidates, as we see in this report:

Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Democracy PAC has already cut big checks to two major Democratic super PACs aligned with the party’s congressional leadership: $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC and $1 million to House Majority PAC. Another $1 million went to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, the group dedicated to electing Democrats to statewide administration offices.

So yes a million dollars is always helpful. In this case, it may bloat the checking account but add an issue to the campaign.

Of course, they must be working on a new ad at the Abbott campaign. How about "We told you so"! "Beto is with Soros." So let's see how O'Rourke explains this one or distances himself from Mr. Soros's overall political objectives.

By the way, Gov. Abbott is up 6 in the RCP average. On the other hand, Beto O'Rourke has been stuck in the 38-43% range all year. He did hit 45% in one poll once but trailed the governor by 7, or 52-45%.

