Old politicians are not the problem, bad policies are

We continually see that people think the problem with old politicians like Biden is their age instead of their policies.

Biden’s main problem is not his age. Biden is a terrible President because he has acquiesced to leftist policies.

Robert Gates said Biden has been wrong on all foreign policy decisions throughout his life so the fact that his decisions are still so wrong is nothing new. His age is not the problem. He has always had trouble making good decisions.

The following are bad policies, no matter what age, sex, or race the politicians are:

No one in their right mind would trust Iran and give them hundreds of billions of dollars, since they are the biggest sponsor of terrorism and pledges death to America and Israel. Obama, Blinken, Ben Rhodes, and Obama weren't old when they lied to America to do that deal. No matter what Iran does, The Biden team seems to want to enrich the tyrants again.

It is never a good idea to appease Russia and Obama repeatedly did just that and he was young. His policies were bad.

On his first year in office, Obama backed out of a deal to put missile shields in Poland and the Czech Republic

President Obama’s decision to abandon the missile defense systems in Poland and Czech Republic agreed to by his predecessor has created a firestorm of controversy, with quite different reactions in Russia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and domestically. The Russians, for one, are quite pleased. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said, “I very much hope that this correct and brave decision will be followed by others.”

In 2012, as he was running for reelection, he told Russia he would be more flexible if he won.

President Barack Obama was caught on camera on Monday assuring outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he will have “more flexibility” to deal with contentious issues like missile defense after the U.S. presidential election.

In 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Obama refuse to give them lethal weapons. That certainly pleased Putin but left Ukraine vulnerable.

As a US Senator, Obama had sponsored aid to cause Ukraine to disarm themselves. Did that make Ukraine safer or more vulnerable.

When Obama Left Ukraine Defenseless “The American government official who was at the forefront of disarming Ukraine was none other than Senator Barack Obama. The Daily Mail had the report back in March: As a U.S. senator, Barack Obama won $48 million in federal funding to help Ukraine destroy thousands of tons of guns and ammunition – weapons which are now unavailable to the Ukrainian army as it faces down Russian President Vladimir Putin during his invasion of Crimea

If anyone wants to see a tremendously stupid policy, it is when Obama and Kerry worked out a deal for Russia to monitor Syria’s chemical weapons. That is like the fox guarding the henhouse.

Young or old presidents: bad policy is what is important

That is as stupid as the Biden administration using Russia to negotiate the deal with Iran

Having open borders is bad policy.

Letting career criminals roam the streets and having no cash bail laws are bad policies.

Lawless sanctuary cities and states are bad policies.

Ballot harvesting is bad policy.

Blocking voter ID’s and calling that racist is bad policy.

Destroying the fossil fuel industry and making the U.S dependent on other countries is bad policy.

Asking Saudi Arabia and other countries for oil, when we have so much available, is as stupid and dangerous as if we asked them to defend us from enemies. Energy independence and reasonably priced energy are national security policy.

Obamacare was not bad because Democrats wanted everyone to have health insurance. It was bad because it dictatorially ordered Americans what type of insurance policy everyone had to have. It took away choice and competition and made prices soar.

Depending on China for rare earth minerals and for so many of our goods is bad policy, whether you are a Republican or Democrat.

The Great Society and anti-poverty programs of the past fifty years are not bad because they want to help the poor. They are bad because they essentially encouraged the breakup of the family and caused generations to remain dependent on the government. Contrast Trump’s policies of smaller government and lower tax rates that were lifting all boats and where poverty rates hit a record low before the pandemic hit.

It is bad policy to teach that all whites are racists, and all other races are oppressed. The purpose is clearly to gin up racial hate and division instead of trying to unite the country.

It is bad policy to block school choice and vouchers which give poor children of all races a better chance to move up.

It is bad policy for women to allow men to compete with them and to allow males to expose themselves to them. Women deserve fairness and privacy.

Abortion on demand at all stages of pregnancy and refusing to give health care to babies born in botched abortion is bad policy.

Moving towards socialism and government control of our lives is bad policy.

Paying off student loans for borrowers is bad policy. It punishes those who didn’t benefit from the borrowing and essentially rewards higher education institutions that have never had any reason to control their costs.

Raising tax rates when lower tax rates generate more growth and more money is bad policy.

It is always bad policy to elect or support people like the Bidens or the Clintons who we know are corrupt and take kickbacks. Their age has nothing to do with their corruption. They were corrupt when they were young, and they are corrupt when they are old.

Obama was young and I believe he was a bad president because his policies were all for bigger government. My opinion of him had nothing to do with his race or anything personal. His stated goal was to remake America.

Trump and Reagan were relatively old and I believe they were the best presidents in my lifetime because they believed in capitalism and the people instead of striving for more power for the government.

It would not help the United States to replace old people like Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi with young people like AOC, Beto, Harris, or Mayor Pete because their policies are exactly the same.

The media and other Democrats call themselves progressive but there is nothing progressive about moving towards bigger government and making more people dependent on the government. Those are regressive, oppressive, and depressive policies. The reason they use the term progressive to describe themselves is to intentionally mislead the public.

Photo credit: Daniel Schwen CC BY-SA 4.0 license