Mike Pence has got some ‘splainin to do

Jeffrey A. Tucker spotted some interesting writing from Dr. Deborah Birx, presumably from her recently-published book Silent Invasion, that admits she sabotaged the Covid policies of President Donald Trump.

But even worse, she claims she did so with the tacit approval of then-VP Mike Pence, who was appointed as the point man for the federal government’s Covid efforts.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">And here is D Birx openly admitting that she subverted and undermined the White House policy priorities, and did so with the tacit approval of VP Pence. <a href="https://t.co/6RiVrCEV1V">pic.twitter.com/6RiVrCEV1V</a></p>— Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) <a href="https://twitter.com/jeffreyatucker/status/1547690602514419716?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Pence owes the public his response to this claim.

Feb. 6, 2020, President Trump announces Pence’s appointment as head of Covid response

YouTube screengrab