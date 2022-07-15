« Elizabeth Warren says crisis pregnancy centers must be shut down | Enough with the doom and gloom – We’ve got this »
July 15, 2022

Mike Pence has got some ‘splainin to do

By Thomas Lifson

Jeffrey A. Tucker spotted some interesting writing from Dr. Deborah Birx, presumably from her recently-published book Silent Invasion, that admits she sabotaged the Covid policies of President Donald Trump.

But even worse, she claims she did so with the tacit approval of then-VP Mike Pence, who was appointed as the point man for the federal government’s Covid efforts.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">And here is D Birx openly admitting that she subverted and undermined the White House policy priorities, and did so with the tacit approval of VP Pence. <a href="https://t.co/6RiVrCEV1V">pic.twitter.com/6RiVrCEV1V</a></p>&mdash; Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) <a href="https://twitter.com/jeffreyatucker/status/1547690602514419716?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Pence owes the public his response to this claim.

Feb. 6, 2020, President Trump announces Pence’s appointment as head of Covid response

YouTube screengrab

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com