Michigan Medical students engage in pure Maoist behavior

In theory, young people are supposed to have minds like sponges, absorbing as much knowledge as possible—and that should go double for medical students who are, theoretically, the best and the brightest. However, when universities indoctrinate rather than teach, that means that the best and brightest, being more sponge-like than the rest, are also more indoctrinated than the rest. No wonder, then, that when a pro-life keynote speaker addressed incoming students at the University of Michigan Medical School, although her speech had nothing to do with abortion, dozens of students, in true Maoist fashion, de-personed her by walking out.

During Mao’s Cultural Revolution, which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of Chinese citizens, the main activists behind the movement were students. Mao, like all statists, had spent the previous almost two decades raising up good little warriors, all with those sponge-like brains. Mao took seriously Lenin’s famous dictum: “Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” In America, leftists have had access to our children since kindergarten and, as I noted before, the med students have absorbed all the garbage harder than anyone else.

No wonder, then, that these little Maoists acted as they did when Dr. Kristin Collier, an assistant professor of medicine at the school, stood to address the students. She hadn’t even started speaking when the incoming Maoists at the University of Michigan Medical School, offended by the mere fact that someone with her ideas was going to have a voice, acted to de-person her. Thus, dozens of them stood up and walked out:

Incoming medical students walk out at University of Michigan’s white coat ceremony as the keynote speaker is openly anti-abortion pic.twitter.com/Is7KmVV811 — Scorpiio (@PEScorpiio) July 24, 2022

Over 750,000 people have “liked” this bit of totalitarian theater.

Ironically, Collier naively thought she could start her speech by saying that the event was a time for the campus community to come together:

“I want to acknowledge the deep wounds our community has suffered over the past several weeks,” Collier started her speech, which could have been a veiled reference to the controversy surrounding the protest or the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. “We have a great deal of work to do for healing to occur,” she continued, the National Review reported. “And I hope that for today, for this time, we can focus on what matters most: coming together to support our newly accepted students and their families with the goal of welcoming them into one of the greatest vocations that exist on this earth.” [snip] According to the report, Dr. Collier made no mention of abortion, Roe v. Wade, or any political topic during her keynote speech. She simply encouraged students and parents and offered them advice on what to expect as they begin their careers in the healthcare field.

Sadly, none of these students will suffer any consequences for their anti-education, anti-humanist, anti-decency, and anti-free speech action.

It really takes a bit of work to wrap your mind around the thought that these up-and-coming doctors stormed out of a room because they would be in the presence of someone who thinks it’s wrong to kill babies. The thought of one day having to go to one of these fascists for medical care is very frightening.

With that kind of ideological closed-mindedness, they have the potential to be dangerous to the point of deadliness. After all, I’m not naming names, but they wouldn’t be the first people with M.D. after their names who turned their skills to death, not life.

