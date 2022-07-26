Chicago justice: man gets probation after allegedly trying to push a woman in front of train

The unfathomable policies of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office -- the second-largest prosecutor's office in the nation -- under Soros-supported Kim Foxx have released upon the public a man who, in my opinion, is a clear and present danger to public safety. The invaluable website CWBChicago once again chronicles the outrageous dangers inflicted on the public by it.

An Indiana man who was accused of trying to push a stranger into the path of a CTA train at Roosevelt two years ago because he was angry has been sentenced to probation. Kevin Sukraw, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a transit passenger and multiple arson counts and received his sentence from Judge Peggy Chiampas this month. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge in their agreement with Sukraw. At around 9:20 a.m. on May 11, 2020, Sukraw followed a woman off an Orange Line train at Roosevelt and tried to push her from the platform, according to court records. The victim “fell, landing within inches of the edge of the platform,” a prosecutor said during Sukraw’s initial bond hearing. She was not seriously injured

CPD; Beyond My Ken via Wikicommons via CWBChicago

While he was sent for a mental health evaluation after being arrested, Sukraw was released without being charged. And there appears to be no mandatory mental health treatment requirement for him as a condition of his probation. So, a man who almost pushed a woman in front of a train because he was angry is free to roam the streets and transit platforms. And Chicagoans have one more reason to be terrified about leaving their homes.

But wait, there’s more (as the cheesy TV commercials say):

The following month, an arsonist lit a series of dumpster fires in the Chinatown neighborhood. Investigators collected surveillance videos from the area and distributed images of the offender to local patrol officers. Prosecutors said a cop who had previous contact with Sukraw recognized him as the arsonist. Two months later, police caught up with Sukraw after he allegedly shoplifted and battered someone in River North. Prosecutors said Sukraw’s name “popped” on the attempted murder and arson allegations while he was in custody.

I thought the point of the justice system was to protect the public. Silly me.