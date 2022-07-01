Maybe President Biden should read about King Pyrrhus

The Biden "desperate for a win" administration is cheering that they got one from the Supreme Court. This is the story:

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Biden administration can repeal the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, reversing a lower court ruling. Under that policy, migrants seeking entry into the U.S. had to stay in Mexico as they awaited hearings. The Trump administration put the policy in place so that migrants would not be released into the U.S. The Biden administration had tried to repeal the policy but was previously blocked by a lower court.

My old World History teacher must be saying today that this is a pyrrhic victory for the Biden administration. I remember that class about Pyrrhus, king of Epirus, who suffered heavy losses in defeating the Romans back when.

The opinion will create a tsunami of problems.

First, the criminal elements moving people will view this decision as a green light. In other words, more will come because Mexico has nothing to worry about now that they won't be remaining there.

Second, it will put more pressure on Border Patrol agents already overwhelmed with people on the other side.

The Biden administration will not say that this decision is illegitimate but will privately wish it had not happened. It would have been a lot easier for "Remain in Mexico" to remain in place and explain to the immigration activists that Justice Clarence Thomas and his gang did it again.

The border mess is now more than 100% on the Biden administration. They will have to deal with it and they can't.

Image: Carlo Raso