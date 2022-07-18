« Canada’s ‘expert’ panel recommends the mentally ill be candidates for euthanasia | Biden uses $171M in taxpayer money to help illegal aliens break the law »
July 18, 2022
Mark Steyn does Klaus Schwab
I presume that many readers join me in missing Mark Steyn’s appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show, where he was formerly a regular and an occasional guest host. He has made his new television home on GB News, a British radio and television news channel that leans conservative, where he hosts a prime time show Mondays through Thursday.
A segment in which he takes on and mocks Klaus Schwab has made it to Twitter, and the 2 minutes and 20 seconds of it make for a pleasant reminder of his comic talents, and a nice way to begin a new work week.
Mark Steyn about Klaus Schwab pic.twitter.com/GiMkxsmbRn— Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) July 15, 2022
Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)
