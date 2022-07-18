Biden uses $171M in taxpayer money to help illegal aliens break the law

I’m not an immigration lawyer, so I may be misunderstanding the applicable law, but here’s how I think immigration law works if you’re in the executive branch of the American government: Your job is to enforce the laws as written, which means requiring people who seek to live in America to follow certain rules before, during, and after admission. Your job does not involve ignoring those rules entirely, which is what the American government has done. And even more than that, your job does not include robbing the treasury to pay third-party organizations to help people cheat. Yet that’s exactly what the Biden administration is doing.

I don’t need to remind any of you about the Biden administration’s open border policy. We’ve seen examples of that every day since Biden walked into the Oval Office and, apparently stuffed full of drugs, set pen to paper to give himself the authority to ignore our immigration laws.

It turns out, though, that the Biden administration has been digging into the American treasury—which the American people must fund eventually—to pay a Soros-related organization to help keep illegal aliens in the country:

A left-wing nonprofit working to end mass incarceration landed a $171.7 million taxpayer-funded government contract that could potentially hit $1 billion to help unaccompanied minors avoid deportation, Fox News Digital has discovered. The Vera Institute of Justice, a New York-based group that supports defunding police and views immigration enforcement agencies as a "threat" to civil liberties, was awarded a Health and Human Services-funded contract in March to provide legal assistance to unaccompanied minors, according to a federal database. The arrangement lasts until March 2023 but can reach as high as $983 million if renewed until March 2027, the agreement shows. This appears to be the largest federal contract Vera has secured for immigration-related services for any single year dating back to the mid-2000s.

Image: Illegal aliens. YouTube screen grab.

The Vera Institute of Justice isn’t just any left-wing group:

As Breitbart News reported in 2018, the Vera Institute of Justice was previously awarded $310 million by the Obama administration to help UACs avoid deportation. The group also takes taxpayer money via sanctuary jurisdictions. In 2019, for instance, the Vera Institute of Justice worked with the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to create a program dedicated to helping illegal aliens avoid deportation specifically by providing them with free legal services.

Additionally, from 2016-2019, the organization received $10 million from the Open Society Foundations, for which George Soros provides most of the funding. So, while the organization is Soros connected, most of the money for finding ways to enable illegal aliens to break America’s laws comes from you, the taxpayer.

To restate: Our government, not content with throwing aside our laws, is using taxpayer money to fund a left-wing group that’s entire goal is to keep illegal aliens in America—that is, to contribute to American lawlessness. And all this is taking place while America is drowning under a rising tide of inflation, even as wages stagnate and, peculiarly, bank interest rates on deposits aren’t going up.

I’ll tell you what this all reminds me of: The year 2015, when Angele Merkel, trained under the Soviets, opened Europe’s doors to millions of military-aged Muslim men along with a good number of women and children who immediately needed the benefits of Europe’s generous welfare state. Seven years later, Biden is doing the exact same thing to us. This will not end well.