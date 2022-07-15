Lopez-Obrador talking partisan politics on U.S. soil

My guess is that the Beto O'Rourke camp will not run TV ads on how the President of Mexico is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott's return to the border policy. This is the latest from AMLO's visit:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign called recent criticism from the president of Mexico an endorsement for gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke. Towards the end of a more-than-two-hour news conference Friday, a reporter asked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his thoughts on Abbott’s executive order authorizing members of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety to detain and drop off migrants at ports of entry. Lopez Obrador called the order immoral and inhumane and a political stunt. “Indeed, he is overstepping the limits. He is not in a position, legally, to make such a decision,” Lopez Obrador said of Abbott, adding that immigration enforcement is in the purview of the U.S. federal government. “There are elections in November, so they’re looking to sensationalize this,” Lopez Obrador said in Spanish. “They cannot count on us because, even though we are respectful of the sovereignty of the countries, we don’t support that there are anti-immigrant campaigns for electoral purposes. I consider it immoral… political.”

WOW! AMLO is now doing political analysis. He is on U.S. soil criticizing a governor of a U.S. state. Does this remind you of President Calderon coming to the U.S. in 2010 and speaking out against the Arizona law?

To be sure, Governor Abbott is on thin ice because the border is a federal matter. So he may lose that fight but he will get credit for trying. The latest University of Houston poll shows the governor up by 5 points (49% to 44%) and his voters are concerned about inflation (96%), immigration and border security (94%), crime and public safety (92%), and government spending and taxes (91%).

Like President Obama, President Biden allows a foreign president to "opine" on U.S. politics. How weak can we get? It's one thing to have that conversation in private but to do so publicly is weakness, not tolerance.

To say the least, President Lopez-Obrador would have never done to President Trump. It's just another sign that nobody respects President Biden.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México