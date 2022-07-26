Liz Cheney, tireless defender of democracy?

Let me begin by confessing I have not watched a single minute of the January 6 congressional committee’s televised show trial extravaganza, insurrectionpalooza or whatever they’re calling it.

But I did catch Ms. Cheney on Fox News Sunday with Bret Baier and here are some takeaways:

One, Ms. Cheney’s biggest beef with Mr. Trump, and what she seemingly would have him indicted for, is dereliction of his oath to defend the Constitution and laws of the United States from the J6 rioters. So she doesn’t want him convicted of anything he actually did, rather what he did not do. I would avert Ms. Cheney’s gaze to our Southern border and current President Joe Biden’s complete abdication of any semblance of enforcement of existing immigration laws.

Where is her investigation of Mr. Biden’s abdication of his oath?

Secondly, when Mr. Baier mentioned reporting that Mr. Trump’s offer of National Guard troops to defend the capitol was refused by both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the D.C. mayor Ms. Cheney’s response was “there has been no evidence that M. Trump ever ordered deployment of the National Guard.” No one has ever claimed that he did, merely that he made the offer and that it was refused. That Mr. Baier let her get away with this blatantly disingenuous dodge was woefully disappointing.

And finally, when Mr. Baier brought up her 20-point deficit in polling to defend her current House seat, her reply was some babble about if having to choose between her own re-election prospects and fighting to save the integrity of our Constitution and democracy, that should would always choose the latter.

So there you have it; Liz Cheney, tireless defender of the Constitution and democracy while she plays a lead show pony in the Soviet era show trial that is doing everything it can to undermine and make a complete mockery of both.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube