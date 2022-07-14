Kamala Harris’s ruthless war on words continues

Yesterday, Vice Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit.

Harris told her audience the following

“Together, we are investing in training programs and apprenticeships that give workers the skills they need to take on the jobs with better wages and better benefits — in particular, workers from underrepresented backgrounds.”

Harris had just achieved the seemingly impossible by her standard -- she had constructed a meaningful sentence. But before her aides could leap with joy to celebrate the accomplishment, Kamala served another word salad.

She expounded on the importance of transportation with the following:

“Transportation seems like maybe a small issue; it’s a big issue. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

Harris seems to be on a streak recently.

Last week Harris delivered not one but two alphabet soups

When asked about the overall failure of Democrat Presidents and Democrat-controlled Congresses to codify abortion rights during the 50 years that Roe v Wade stood.

Harris’s responded as follows:

“I think that to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled”

Harris displayed her verbal ineptitude and insensitivity while paying tribute to the victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven dead and over two dozen injured.

Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting.



“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

Last month, on the Juneteenth holiday, Harris claimed it has been 400 years of slavery when it has been 400 years since slavery. What made this worse is she was misinforming young school children.

Harris was incredibly productive during the month of March, delivering four syllable soups.

During a meeting with the Jamaican Prime Minister, Harris said “We also recognize — just as it has been in the United States for Jamaica — one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic...we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential." pic.twitter.com/fmPJFTbKQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

In Sunset, Louisiana, Harris couldn’t muster the words to explain the importance of affordable and accessible high-speed internet.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

At the Munich Security Conference, Harris displayed her lack of understanding regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

During a presser with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Warsaw Harris responded with giggles when asked about the US’s commitment toward Ukrainian refugees.

In January during an interview on NBC News, Harris struggled to defend Biden’s failing strategy to combat COVID-19

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

Last October, Harris prattled on and awkwardly hammed it up in a pre-recorded NASA video aimed at promoting science among young children.

She’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore. pic.twitter.com/oURKkSjsnp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2021

Last June, Harris floundered when NBC News's Lester Holt questioned her about her hesitance to visit the US-Mexico border despite being assigned the task of resolving the border crisis.

For all the above occasions, Harris should have been prepared. She should have either referred to prepared notes or insisted that a teleprompter was available during her public addresses. But she didn’t. Perhaps she no longer cares.

We must remember that a teleprompter doesn’t always help, as her boss Joe Biden recently proved.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Most presidents and vice presidents, do not write their speeches. They have speechwriters who hand them speeches. The speaker then makes edits to the speech to make it their own. The amended text is loaded to the teleprompter.

In Biden's case there are no such amendments, he merely read whatever is before him, including the instructions, while Harris doesn't even care to do that.

So why did Biden’s people pick such a talentless running mate?

Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive is perfectly obvious to anybody watching. A vice president of moderate talents and passable verbal ability would have recognized Biden’s incapacity as an opportunity and would lead a coup to replace him using the 25th Amendment.

If an individual such as Stacey Abrams were in Harris’s place, she would have already become the first black female President of the United States for which she would have been celebrated. Perhaps this is why Abrams expressed keenness on being Biden's running mate; she had her eye on the supreme post.

But Harris is so monumentally incompetent that despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties, she makes a man showing signs of dementia look like the brighter one. She may, like every other politician, have ambitions to overthrow Biden but her ineptitude prevents any such possibility.

Once upon a time, Biden made Obama unimpeachable; now Harris is performing an identical function for Biden.

It is established that Harris was, is, and will continue to be an unmitigated catastrophe in every way. Why then should we even bother to document Harris’s various struggles with syllables?

It is important because Kamala Harris is the Vice President which makes her the second most powerful human being in the US. She, by virtue of her office, is a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Harris’s utterances are not just hers but those of the nation. They are documented and will be referred to by historians in the future. A fall in her standards will reflect a fall in the standards of the nation.

Calling her out for her every world salad is holding her accountable for her considerable incapability and abject apathy towards her job and her country.

