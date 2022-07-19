Jill Biden spills the beans about public schools indoctrinating students

Did you hear the First Lady blow her dog whistle last week? Jill Biden, who insists on being called Doctor Jill Biden, made remarks in Boston before a gathering of America’s second-largest teachers’ union, the American Federation of Teachers. She let slip in her address something many of us have suspected for a long time. In educratspeak, she admitted that public education is really public indoctrination.

As she pandered to teachers, Biden said:

There is so much weight on all of you—but you carry it. Our schools are where policies become people. And educators are at the center of it all.

According to polls, Americans are anxious about many things in July 2022, including inflation, the invasion of illegals (which Doctor Biden’s husband encourages), the cognitive decline of her husband, crime, and the culture wars tearing our country apart. American parents and others are also concerned about what public teachers are teaching American children.

Most of us think the purpose of public education is education. Now, thanks to Doctor Jill Biden, we know that the primary purpose of education is to promote leftist policies. The first things on the agenda of educrats like Doctor Biden are…

Green New Deal

Advocacy of LGBTQ+ policies

Dismissal of Patriotism in favor of Globalism

Image: Jill Biden (edited). YouTube screen grab.

Next served is a toned-down assault on our history borrowed from Chairman Mao. In classes, educators must downplay…

Old ideas

Old Culture

Old Customs

Old Habits

Only once our children have been subjected to these things, can teachers go ahead and teach reading, writing, and arithmetic. Most Americans believe reading, writing, and arithmetic are the major things but the educrats running our schools set the priorities and make the agenda.

My suspicions about American Public Education began a long time ago when I was an education major at the University of Maryland. As I got deeper into my classes, I noticed that the leaders were taking us where I did not expect to be taken. I stubbornly held on to the idea that educators are meant to educate. I suppose I ought to be thankful to Doctor Biden for correcting my erroneous thinking.

With all due respect to Doctor Biden, I will keep being stubborn. Educators are supposed to educate, not indoctrinate. The performance of American public schools compared to other nations is poor and the push for indoctrination is a big part of the reason we compete badly.

In closing, I would like to quote a hero of mine. A real Doctor, Dr. Ben Carson said,

We, the American people, are not each other’s enemies. The enemies are those people behind the curtain jerking everybody’s chains and trying to divide us up by age, by race, and by income.

The First Lady came out from behind the curtain in Boston to jerk chains and blow a dog whistle. The indoctrination will not stop until Americans see it for what it is and stop it.

Ned Cosby, a regular contributor to American Thinker, is a pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired public high school teacher. His new novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. He has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.