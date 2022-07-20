January 6 Committee: Which politicians, again, are derelict in their duties?

The goal of the January 6 committee in Congress has clearly changed.

Media hound and J-6 token Republican Adam Kinzinger was on T.V. again this past weekend, and instead of claiming that Trump was guilty of a crime, which has been the default position of that Democrat-picked committee, now claims that Trump was derelict in his duties.

Jan. 6 Thursday hearing to show Trump's 'dereliction of duty' Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol.

It's not only a sign of a committee whose argument is in shambles, it's also nonsense on its own merits.

Here are several reasons why, and I will include examples of politicians who have been derelict in their duties to help Kinzinger and other J-6 members understand:

Trump did his job as president because he offered 10,000 troops to Congress for protection four days before January 6.

Trump Pentagon Offered National Guard to Capitol Four Days Before Jan. 6 Riots New government memos show that the pentagon first raised the possibility of sending national guard troops to the U.S. Capitol four days before the Jan. 6 riots. First reported by Just the News, this reportedly set in motion a series of rejections by capitol police and democrats that left congress vulnerable as threats of violence were rising.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said 'no' to Trump's offer. They were fully aware of potential for unrest, yet they were derelict in not securing the Capitol even though that is their job. Yet, the J-6 committee, including Kinzinger and Cheney, don’t even ask for their testimony because the truth has never mattered. This committee is just about destroying Trump’s chances in a future election.

Here's another example of dereliction of duty;

On Sept. 11, 2012, American diplomats and attached personnel were under attack in Benghazi by Islamist terrorists and instead of President Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doing their jobs, ignored the live crisis and didn’t lift a finger to save them. Instead, they concocted a lie about a video being the cause of the attack as if it were a random act of a crowd getting out of control. In reality, it was a planned event by professional terrorists. Democrats in Congress were derelict because they, along with Obama and Hillary didn't want the bad publicity about their failure to be alert and do their jobs, which would have prevented the disgraceful incident. Instead, they lied about it because it made them look derelictt, because they didn't want the bad publicity. At the time, they were only interested in winning a coming election in November. The Americans who died were disposable.

In 2015, Obama and his administration continually lied to get the Iran deal done. Obama abused his power when he sent billions in kickbacks to the Iran tyrants and when he dictatorially ordered the supposedly independent Justice Department to drop an investigation into drug-running by Iran-backed terrorists. It is a president’s job to keep Americans safe. Despite Obama’s abuse of power and dereliction of duties, Democrats in Congress never seemed to care. They were clearly derelict in their oversight duties. People who have died from terrorist attacks and drug overdoses because of Obama’s actions and Democrats' failure to serve oversight, are clearly disposable.

In 2016, the Obama administration used massive taxpayer money and government personnel throughout several agencies to protect career criminal Hillary from prosecution from mishandling classified information while seeking to destroy her opponent Trump with endless lies and illegal spying. They lied to the FISA court and used a fictitious document produced by a foreign national, paid for by Hillary and the DNC, as justification to spy.

Democrats in Congress not only didn’t care about Hillary’s crimes or the massive abuse of power and misuse of government money and personnel, but they also participated in endless investigations to destroy Trump based on these same lies. Some went on T.V. endlessly to perpetuate the lies. Sadly, most of the media also intentionally spread the lies because the target was always Trump.

The Biden administration, the Justice Department, their politically allied Sanctuary cities and states all are derelict in duty by refusing to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed, and Democrats in Congress don’t care. I haven’t heard Kinzinger or Cheney say a word about the lack of border enforcement going on now, which has contributed to the biggest illegal border surge in history. They must not care about the unaccompanied minors, criminal activity, gun running, drug running, human smuggling, deaths, and sex trafficking. The people who die from drug overdoses and criminal acts are clearly disposable. But Trump and others opposing the 2020 election are somehow the derelict in duty ones, as well as the greatest threat to America in their book.

Now let's move on to the Mother of All Dereliction of Duties, Joe Biden's catastrophic Afghanistan pullout less than a year ago:

Biden, the State Department, and the military were clearly derelict as they abandoned our air force base in Bagram and allowed dangerous criminals and terrorists to roam free through Kabul, yet Democrats in Congress don’t have private or public hearings on this.

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.

I haven’t heard Kinzinger or Cheney talk about the sheer incompetence of Biden. Their target is Trump.

The Americans who died and who were left in Afghanistan in the wake of the disastrous pullout were obviously disposable.

We can also look at fossil fuels, and Joe Biden's bid to destroy that industry.

It is a pure abuse of power, and violation of separation of powers, when Biden and his agencies overstep their authority to essentially go around Congress to destroy the fossil fuel industry. Yet Democrats , Kinzinger and Cheney don’t complain about the abuse of power and separation of powers. They don’t seem to care about the massive damage to the poor, the middle class, small businesses and the economy as a whole.

The Justice Department and Congress have known how corrupt Hillary and Biden are and how they have lined their pockets with foreign kickbacks for years, yet they don’t seem to care. Kinzinger, and Cheney don’t say a word.

The Justice Department is supposed to hold lawbreakers to account and treat people fairly and equally. So why are they soft on leftist groups that destroy cities and on leftist trespassers like Colbert’s squad that invaded the Capitol recently, but hard on Jan. 6 protestors they politically disagree with? Democrats clearly don’t mind preferential treatment.

The Supreme Court ruled correctly on abortion and environmental issues that it is Congress that is responsible for making laws, not the courts, nor unelected bureaucrats yet the media Democrats mislead the public that those rulings are unconstitutional. I also haven’t heard Cheney or Kinzinger say anything about those rulings because their target is Trump. It would be interesting to see the media ask Kinzinger and Cheney if they agree with North Korea, China, and Democrats that we should have abortion on demand at any stage of the pregnancy. Do they agree with Democrats that children who are born in a botched abortion don’t deserve health care?

It would have been derelict if Trump knew that the Bidens were taking kickbacks from foreign sources and just looked the other way as Congress does. Yet Congress impeached Trump for doing his job. They truly are derelict as they look the other way when politicians they support take kickbacks.

Kinzinger and Cheney are useful idiots to the media and other Democrats. They wouldn’t get one second of airtime if they weren’t trashing Trump.

The media and the J-6 committee don’t care about dereliction of duty, the truth, or much else. All they care about is destroying Trump before the 2024 election. They obviously fear him as a candidate, and everyone with a brain can see that. No wonder they're going downhill.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of public domain images.