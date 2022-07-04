If you think something is urgent, you’re a White Supremacist

A friend and I play a game—he reads a headline and I try to guess whether it’s real or from the Babylon Bee. With each year, my guesses are less accurate. The latest headline that stymied me was this one: “Health Officials delay meeting because ‘urgency is a white supremacy value.’” The Bee, I guessed. Wrong! In today’s crazy world, that was a real headline.

This particular headline came from Twitchy, but you’ll see variations of it across the conservative internet as normal people once again struggle to understand how the left side of the nation went completely bonkers. The original reporting on this story came from Robby Soave, at Reason:

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is a government agency that coordinates medical care and social well-being in the Beaver State. During the pandemic, OHA was responsible for coordinating Oregon’s vaccination drive and disseminating information about COVID-19—both vital tasks. The agency’s office for equity and inclusion, however, prefers not to rush the business of government. In fact, the office’s program manager delayed a meeting with partner organizations on the stated grounds that “urgency is a white supremacy value.” In an email obtained by Reason, Regional Health Equity Coalition Program Manager Danielle Droppers informed the community that a scheduled conversation between OHA officials and relevant members of the public would not take place as planned. “Thank you for your interest in attending the community conversation between Regional Health Equity Coalitions (RHECs) and Community Advisory Councils (CACs) to discuss the Community Investment Collaboratives (CICs),” wrote Droppers. “We recognize that urgency is a white supremacy value that can get in the way of more intentional and thoughtful work, and we want to attend to this dynamic. Therefore, we will reach out at a later date to reschedule.” (Emphasis mine.)

Again, that is not the Babylon Bee. It’s real.

I actually understand the historic basis for this concept but that doesn’t excuse its use in the modern era when it will have a profoundly negative academic, social, and economic effect on Blacks who take it seriously.

Image: Superhero (edited) by luis_mollnero.

When you are a slave, big rebellions leave you dead or beaten. All that’s left to you are little rebellions—and one of the most powerful little rebellions, because it’s also one of the most irritating to those who feel they own your time, is to go very slowly. Democrats (slave owners and Jim Crow racists) referred to Blacks who went deliberately slowly as “shiftless” and ridiculed them in popular culture. Meanwhile, these same Democrats contrasted that “shiftlessness” with a White person’s “superior hustle” or sense of urgency to get done what needs to get done.

Slavery, however, ended in 1865 and Jim Crow ended in 1964. We no longer live in a world in which Blacks are enslaved and rationally use the slave’s equivalent of a sit-down strike as their only weapon against an evil institution. Instead, we have a world that runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and that is defined by the speed with which things happen. Ours is a Federal Express world, not a “stop and smell the roses” world.

So. when modern woke people seek to impose slowness and a lack of hustle on Blacks by claiming that anything else is the work of White supremacists, those same woke people are depriving entrance into the world of power and money to those credulous Blacks who believe this woke garbage. This isn’t the first time, either. They are exactly like the wokeists in the 1970s who tried to enact policies that would see Blacks at public schools being taught in “their” language of “ebonics,” while White and Asian children learned the dominant English that is associated in America with success.

Here's a rule of thumb: If Democrats insist that some quality is uniquely and evilly White or uniquely and virtuously Black, you can be assured that it’s the kind of thing that will keep Blacks mired in poverty and dependent on the Democrat party for survival.