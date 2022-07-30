Hey, Democrat parents, did you vote for this?

Here we go again, or more tales for the moderate.

Check this out specially if you have a daughter in school

At least, for now. If the Biden administration gets its way, schools could force biological female students to live with biological men who identify as women and vice versa. The Department of Education has proposed a new Title IX rule that demands that colleges treat students in line with their gender identity, not their biological sex. That means that people who identify as women would live with people who identify as women, and people who identify as men would live with people who identify as men.

A biological man who began identifying as a woman at age 13 could be treated the same as a biological man who began identifying as a woman an hour ago. Both could be allowed to room with a woman who has no say in the matter, nor could the school be obligated to alert her in any way that her roommate is not, in fact, biologically female.

Thank you for saying that the man must have begun identifying as a woman by age 13. I'm sure that parents out there between the coasts are relieved to know that their daughter's male roommate "converted to feminism" years ago. Don't worry, mom and dad, your daughter's roommate has been playing with dolls since he discovered his feminine side or chose his gender. In other words, it's a girl even if he is not.

Sorry, but this is obscene, and every Democrat should get a question about it. Don't bet on it, but they should get a question about it.