France to turn lights off at night

French President Emmanuel Macron recently remarked that “the summer, early autumn will be very hard” for French people due to the war in Ukraine, as he believes a total cutoff of Russian gas is likely to occur. Macron is telling French citizens to engage in energy “sobriety” and to prepare for even higher food prices.

Macron added, “From now on, I will ask public bodies, and all companies that can, to consume less. We will create a program and try to use lighting less in the evenings. We are launching a load reduction and sobriety program. We have to prepare for a scenario in which we have to give up Russian gas completely.”

Ironically, the French President noted that public lighting will be turned off at night in some places during a televised interview to commemorate Bastille Day, July 14th. The taking of the Bastille signaled the beginning of the French Revolution, and thus became a symbol of the end of the Old Régime.

Choosing to go dark by turning off the lights at night is an unmistakable symbol of the coming end of the current regime.

And France is by no means alone. California, the erstwhile Golden State, the Land of Milk and Honey—and Hollywood—says it expects periodic blackouts this summer as the power runs low. In fact, California has struggled to keep the power on the past two summers, due to progressive policies that range from the nonsensical to the insane.

France is not engaged in war with Russia but is using the war as an excuse to demand energy “sobriety” from her citizens. California is not fighting Russia either.

As the sun literally and metaphorically rises in the East, the lights flicker and grow dim in the West.

Should the West go dark, it will be of its own making, and the whole world will be cast into an inky, despotic abyss -- from which it is unlikely ever to ascend again.

The “Great Reset” will likely also be a permanent one.

