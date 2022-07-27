FBI whistleblowers claim the agency lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop

In late summer 2020, the mother of all October surprises emerged: An abandoned Hunter Biden laptop filled to the brim with information about Hunter’s drug and sex addictions (scurrilous but arguably irrelevant to Joe) plus massive amounts of information about Hunter’s shady business deals with America’s geopolitical enemies, all of which he obtained thanks to the Biden family business (aka Joe Biden using his office to sell out America). The tech companies immediately censored the story but, even more tellingly, the FBI claimed that the manifestly real material was, in fact, “disinformation.” Now, though, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says that FBI whistleblowers have emerged to say that the FBI lied. Suh-prise, suh-prise, suh-prise, as Gomer Pyle would have said.

Here's Jerry Dunleavy at the Washington Examiner:

The FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden wrongly labeled verified evidence as “disinformation,” agency whistleblowers claimed. Agents investigating President Joe Biden’s son “opened an assessment which was used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Grassley revealed the claim after his office received “a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers” about the investigation. The Republican claimed one of the communications shows “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

The whistleblower allegations don’t stop there:

FBI supervisory intelligence agent Brian Auten opened in August 2020 the assessment that was later used by the agency, according to the disclosures. One of the whistleblowers claimed the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington field office, Timothy Thibault, shut down a line of inquiry into Hunter Biden in October 2020 despite some of the details being known to be true at the time.

Whistleblowers further alleged that Thibault shut down derogatory reporting about Hunter Biden even though “all of the reporting was either verified or verifiable via criminal search warrants.” In addition, the FBI tried to use the computer system to mark it so definitely closed “that it could not be opened in the future.” The information was also kept in a restricted file, open only to agents Auten specially selected for the work.

Image by Andrea Widburg, using paint splotches from kjpargeter.

Ultimately, writes Grassley, the disclosures “appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.” You can read the letter here for more information. Senator Grassley seems very sure of his accusations, suggesting that the whistleblowers brought provable receipts.

If you’re wondering why the name Brian Auten sounds familiar, it’s because he was deeply involved in the Russia hoax.

This is just completely unbelievable. Auten, the *same* crooked FBI analyst who:



-"vetted" the Carter Page warrant

-drafted the phony ICA

-concealed that Danchenko disavowed Steele

-was involved in framing Gen Flynn



also assessed that Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation. https://t.co/px0jTXOEeA — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 25, 2022

The charges against the FBI are still mere allegations, and the named agents haven’t had a chance to speak in their defense. Nevertheless, if we assume that the available information is accurate and combine it with my deep cynicism about the FBI (which, remember, was already corrupt under J. Edgar Hoover), the only reason the FBI agents could have acted as they did was for purely partisan purposes. High-level operatives at the FBI were not interested in the law, justice, or American national security. They viewed Trump as a threat to their livelihoods, probably disliked him personally, and were therefore willing to commit a coup against a sitting American president and then throw an election.

We will know that the rule of law exists in this country if these men (and women?) are brought to trial and, if found guilty, thrown into prison for a very long time. So far, the Durham investigation has been a sham, and the pattern is clear: Democrats who engage in illegal activity to advance Democrat party political goals get a pass. Always.