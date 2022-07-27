The poor marksmanship of Chicago’s gangbangers has saved a lot of lives

God help the people of Chicago if their criminal element ever learns to shoot straight. A friend in Chicago comments:

This last weekend, in 72 hours from noon Friday to noon Monday in Chicago, 73 people were shot, 8 killed. That is just over one shooting per hour. Annualized, that would give a Chicagoan a 1 in 300 chance of being shot this year.

The good news is that Chicago gangbanger gunmen are the worst shooters (by accuracy) in the nation, maybe because they also shoot up their arms. They have only an 11% kill ratio (8 for 73) and that is far lower than any other high crime city in America.

Last year, kill ratio was about 20%. if Chicago’s kill ratio were a more normal 30%, last year there would have been 1,300 murders, not 850.