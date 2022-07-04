Elmo takes the jab

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency authorization for the use of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots in children under the age of five and as young as six months old.

And it didn’t take long for "Sesame Street" to begin helping the giant pharmaceutical companies and the government promote the problematic COVID-19 vaccines.

Elmo — the children show's beloved three-year-old red Muppet character — “receives” a COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service announcement recently released by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind "Sesame Street." (No needles were shown, of course.) In the brief video, Elmo's Muppet dad Louie says, "I had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the COVID vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love."

Alright, Louie, now tell us the one about the three bears.

Indoctrination is never pretty, even less so when being attempted by Muppets.

And I’m sure Louie didn’t learn about the vaccine manufacturers’ record profits, staggering donations to congressmen and influencers, or the astounding number of adverse reactions and deaths that the vaccines have allegedly caused.

So, what’s next? Is Big Bird going to protest the SCOTUS decision to reverse Roe v. Wade? Will Bert and Ernie be Queen and Queen of next year’s New York City Gay Pride Parade? Will Kermit and Miss Piggy come out in favor of polyamory?

Are Micky and Goofy going to lobby for the “clear constitutional right” to engage in bestiality? Are Barbie and Ken going to boldly come out in favor of the “basic human right” to have sex with children? Or perhaps Micky and Goofy will come out in favor of the “basic human right” to have sex with children and Barbie and Ken will lobby for the “clear constitutional right” to engage in bestiality.

In truth, this is more than Mickey Mouse. It is worse than Goofy.

It is part and parcel of an immensely broad and deep attempt to brainwash and pacify the American people into accepting whatever their rulers and experts tell them to accept.

Would there were a vaccine that could protect us against groupthink, newspeak, temerity…and tyranny.

Image: Screen shot from Sesame Street video posted on YouTube.