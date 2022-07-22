Double-vaxxed, double-boosted Biden...you guessed it...tests positive for COVID

A little over a year and a half ago (remember those good old American days?) on December 21, 2020, President Joe Biden (D) invited the media to observe him valiantly rolling up his sleeve as he got an anti–Wuhan flu shot.

''There's nothing to worry about,'' Biden said after receiving his shot.

Seven months later, exactly a year ago, on July 22, 2021, appearing with Don Lemon on CNN (yeah, I know!), Biden sputtered:

But again, one last thing. I — we don't talk enough to you about this, I don't think. One last thing that's really important is: We're not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They're — you're okay. You're not going to — you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.

Fast-forward a year, a year filled with "supply chain shortages," mass shootings, and spiking crime, inflation...and more inflation, etc., and Biden, returned from his disastrous presidential visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia, gurgled incoherently about oily Deleware and his cancer (?!), then quickly hid in his man cave in the White House. From there, yesterday morning, appearing without a mask, he briefly tweeted

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today.



Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Busy Biden updated his condition a few hours later with a video tweet. Standing on a White House balcony, the still maskless Biden droned:

I guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for Covid. But I've been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild and I really appreciate your inquires and concerns. But I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done and in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It's gonna be OK.

With all my heart, Joe Biden, for your sake, I do hope "it's gonna be OK." And you, too.

But the USA needs more than "gonna be OK." Soaring inflation, illegal aliens ignoring our borders, our laws, casually dispensing American dollars both here and abroad, crime — and then more crime — along with shortages of basic needs are not "OK." America is more than just "OK."

Go for the best — not "OK."

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.