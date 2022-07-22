So let's look at some of the outtakes of Trump’s speeches from January 6 committee...

Just yesterday, the January 6 U.S. House Select Committee released footage of President Trump recording an address on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after protestors trespassed the Capitol building.

The footage that was first reported by The Washington Post, contains outtakes as President Trump goes back and forth with his team, including Ivanka Trump, as they record his address.

The article in the WaPo states that “over the course of an hour of trying to tape the message, Trump resisted holding the rioters to account, trying to call them patriots, and refused to say the election was over.”

In one outtake, Trump at one point interrupts himself to say that he does not want to say “the election’s over” while reading a script from a teleprompter."

The script on the teleprompters reads: "But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results...."

Trump responds: "I don’t want to say the election’s over, I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election’s over.”

Ivanka Trump is heard in the background drafting a new line for her father, including, “now, Congress has certified—.”

In the final cut of the video, Trump said: “Congress has certified the results.”

In another outtake, Trump took issue with a section that condemned the rioters and responds as follows:

“’ And to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement, you do not represent our country, and if you broke the law’ — can’t say that I’m not gonna, I already said you will pay.”

The following are key portions of the WaPo piece that referred to the leak:

“The hearing will lean heavily into the idea that Trump’s dereliction disqualifies him from holding office again. Trump has repeatedly signaled he intends to run for president in 2024.”

“Among the possible recommendations, according to people with knowledge of those discussions - passing a law implementing the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment, which could pave the way to attempting to bar Trump from office in the future”

The goal of this Stalinist propaganda trial and every shady trick they play, was, is, and always has been to prevent Trump from running for president again in 2024. This is a sequel to the Russia collusion probe whose goal was to force Trump to quit the presidency.

There are two aspects to the leak, first the act of leaking, and second, the contents of the leak.

Let's look at the act of leaking itself.

The leaking of the footage of Trump recording his address falls into the same level of violation as the leaking of the Supreme Court's draft documents, which happened in the run-up to the recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Every individual in positions of power from presidents to Supreme Court justices deserves to have a secure work environment where he or she can discuss ideas freely with their team.

Recording a speech is a collaborative process, among the speechwriters, the advisers, and the president. Anybody who has written articles or delivered speeches knows that texts frequently evolve. Authoring a text is not mathematics where there is only one answer. The merit of a text is purely subjective, a text may seem perfect to one and deeply flawed to another. It is up to the speaker to decide what can be included in the final draft.

The public has the right to judge a president on the basis of his public statements. The public is not entitled to know the thought or ideas or the portion of prose that was rejected as the speech was crafted.

We will never ever see footage and outtakes of Biden taping an address. The establishment will not do that to one of their own.

Now let’s focus on the content:

Leaking only works when it reveals hypocrisy.

If Trump had used pejorative epithets for his supporters or had talked about abandoning them, it would have been doubtlessly scandalous. But nothing of the kind occurred. Trump's utterances during the outtakes are consistent with his every public statement. Trump refused to concede defeat, for which he had good reason to, just as he had stated in public. Trump stood by his supporters and even wanted to call them patriots.

If anything this footage makes Trump look good.

It also reminds people of the good old days, when the U.S. had a president whose cognitive abilities were fully functional and who was truly in command. The last word was always his.

The footage demonstrates President Trump’s involvement in crafting his speeches. Contrast that with Joe Biden who reads softly and listlessly off the teleprompter in lines written by others, and is so unattuned he even reads the instructions.

We are living in times where immutable norms, which were once considered sacrosanct, are being violated before our eyes without much contemplation.

Sadly this is not the end of it, in the coming days there will be more violations of norms as the Democrats head to the mid-terms where they are likely to face certain defeat.

The fact that Washington is trying so hard to prevent Trump from running for president again only proves one thing – that he not just the right for the job but the perfect man for the job.

Image: Screen shot from shareable NBC News video, via YouTube