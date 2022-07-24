Crayola has joined the woke brigade with a vengeance

Here’s my rule: Any person, place, or thing that has sex as its central focus is something that is not healthy, whether for itself or for others. American corporations would do well to remember that—but of course, now that their entire management staff is filled with people who have graduated from college in the last 20 years years, they are incapable of keeping sex and sexuality out of their sights. The latest to fall is Crayola, which for no reason whatever decided that the way to celebrate crayons—a product associated with children—was to rhapsodize about a bearded lady who likes color.

We learned about Ms. Julian Gavino through Crayola’s Facebook page. There’s nothing in the post about actual Crayola products. It’s all a celebration of an unhealthy-looking, mentally ill (with gender dysphoria), bearded lady in a wheelchair:

Gavino’s progressive neurological illness sounds very sad. But that doesn’t make her an appropriate celebratory figure for crayons, markers, or anything else Crayola sells.

I don’t know about you but, up until today, when I thought about Crayola, I thought about the 64 different crayons in the classic yellow and green Crayola box that’s been a backdrop to every American’s childhood since the early 1900s. (The 64-color box didn’t actually hit the market until 1958, at the height of the Baby Boom, but kids were using Crayola’s beginning in 1903.)

Crayola crayons were not about sex or sexuality or gender identity or gender dysphoria or anything else. They were about different colors with which to draw and they were marketed relentlessly to America’s children. People tried to politicize Crayola by pointing out that the “flesh” colored crayon didn’t match the skin color of Blacks, Asians, or Hispanics but, frankly, it didn’t match the skin of most Caucasian people either (or really, of any Caucasian people). It was hard to get traction with that one.

I’m not the only one who finds unpleasant Crayola’s pointless “transgender” virtue signaling. Although there were plenty of posts along the lines of “thank you for showcasing someone so brave,” quite a few people managed to have their say about the irrelevance and inappropriateness of the Facebook post:

“I don’t care what color a person is or who they identify as but don’t shove this down our children’s throats! Let children be children as long as possible!” “Really inappropriate content for children. Usually I buy a ton of supplies to donate, this year we will be leaving Crayola out of the donation. Kids don’t need to be taught about sexual preference or changing genders while trying to color.” “Ok...he checks a few boxes..BUT WHAT DOES THIS HAVE TO DO WITH CRAYONS! CRAYOLA gone woke, watch its stocks plummet.” “I’m disgusted that you would push this on children!!!!! Have you not paid attention to all the companies that have gone woke. Check out Disney’s stock lately? Nobody wants this pushed on children.” “Maybe you could just make crayons for kids and refrain from distorting social norms.” “Stop! Children need to be protected from this! It is sad when I want to go against the school supply suggestions and NOT buy Crayola. Get off the woke bus. Go woke, go broke.” “Thanks Crayola since you've decided to make this political 🤢🤮 I'll NO longer be purchasing your product!!” “Just what every mom buying school supplies secretly wants: a crayon maker turned political activist organization. 🤦🏼‍♀️”

Of course, angry responses on Facebook don’t really matter. What does matter is purchasing power. When people stop buying from companies that engage in this relentless sexual virtue signaling, the shareholders will start having a say in the matter. Disney can be as woke as it wants, for example, but shareholders will start to have good lawsuits lined up if the company’s political activism destroys its market value. The same thing should happen to all companies that don’t stay within their lane.

Image: Crayola goes woke from Reality Bites by Broc Smith.