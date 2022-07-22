Biden fixates on nonexistent ‘climate crisis’ while ignoring actual problems

On July 20, President Biden gathered with his climate change super friends at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts to relay this message to the American people: “As President, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that’s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.”

To emphasize just how dire the “climate crisis” has become, Biden added, “The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake.”

Of course, Biden offered no evidence or data to support these outrageous claims of imminent doom. Instead, he relied on fearmongering and less-than-truthful statements to incite a sense of panic among the American people.

For instance, here are just a few of the hyperbolic declarations brought to you by the leader of the free world when it comes to the “existential” threat of climate change:

“The U.N.’s leading international climate scientists called the latest climate report nothing less than, quote, ‘code red for humanity.’” “Our national security is at stake as well. Extreme weather is already damaging our military installations here in the States. And our economy is at risk.” “Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world.” “Let me be clear: Climate change is an emergency.” “When it comes to fighting the climate change -- climate change, I will not take no for an answer.” “If we don’t keep it below 1.5 degrees Centigrade, we lose it all. We don’t get to turn it around. And the world is counting on us.”

So, according to Biden, if we do not take drastic action immediately, the future of the world is in jeopardy.

But don’t worry, Biden claims he can solve the problem. “In the coming weeks, I’m going to use the power I have as President to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders, and regulatory power that a President possesses.”

Gee, I bet a vast majority of the American people wish Biden had the same sense of urgency when it comes to actual problems that affect the lives of everyday, hard-working Americans.

Apparently unbeknownst to Biden and his climate change-obsessed administration, the overwhelming majority of Americans do not believe climate change is a top problem.

In fact, as numerous recent polls demonstrate, the economy, namely inflation, consistently ranks as the main scourge impacting Americans’ lives on a daily basis.

Most Americans cite climate change near the very bottom of problems facing the country, well below pressing issues such as crime/violence, immigration, fuel prices, health care, family decline, homelessness, etc.

Yet, while these issues continue to spiral out of control, especially with regard to the economy and inflation, President Biden is manically focused on the nonexistent climate change crisis.

Perhaps this is a reason why Biden’s approval rating is hovering near historic lows for presidents at this point in their first term.

In less than 18 months on the job, Biden has made an utter mess out of an economy that was in the midst of a V-shaped recovery after the pandemic. He has flooded the nation with trillions of dollars, leading to the worst inflation rate in more than four decades. He has barely lifted a finger to address the surge in violent crime or the complete chaos he has wrought by opening the southern border. The list goes on and on.

However, when it comes to combating climate change, which most Americans believe is a miniscule problem in the grand scheme, Biden pulls no punches.

At this point in his term, given his absolutely abysmal approval ratings and the approaching mid-term elections, one would hope Biden would change course and address the actual problems that are ravaging the American people. Yet, based on what continues to come out of the White House, this seems less likely than Biden running again in 2024.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is senior editor at The Heartland Institute.

Image: European Parliament/Pietro Naj-Oleari