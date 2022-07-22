New study shows 55 percent of Democrats are tolerant of the term ‘minor-attracted persons’

Joseph Overton, the late political scientist who served as senior vice president of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy until his death, developed a political spectrum theory known as the Overton Window. In describing it, the Center states:

The Overton Window is a model for understanding how ideas in society change over time and influence politics. The core concept is that politicians are limited in what policy ideas they can support – they generally only pursue policies that are widely accepted throughout society as legitimate policy options. These policies lie inside the Overton Window.

The window in the model is not static – it can migrate. What once was “unthinkable” and “radical” can easily become “sensible” and “popular” – this shift displays “the slow evolution of societal values and norms.”

E-learning site Preply recently conducted a study, surveying over 1,000 people from the U.S., quizzing them on their reactions to a range of “social justice” words and phrases. Across the board, results were entirely predictable. Generally, Republicans took issue with Marxist language like “critical race theory” and “white privilege”, while Democrats did not. However, perhaps the most distressing result was that 55% of Democrats were not hostile to the term “minor-attracted persons” – defined in the study as “individuals attracted to people who are minors or below the legal age of consent.” Pedophilia was once “unthinkable” and “radical”, but now finds itself within the realm of “sensible” and “popular” due to the shifting nature of the Overton Window.

Back in May 2020, British outlet The Daily Mail published the findings of an investigation into the world of pedophilia. According to the report:

Britain’s most notorious child-sex offenders are using mainstream websites such as YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to rebrand paedophilia [sic] as a harmless sexual preference…. Hundreds of disturbing accounts are being set up every day which refer to both potential and prolific abusers as ‘MAPs’ – Minor-attracted Persons – to escape the ‘stigma’ attached to the word paedophile [sic].

These online predators “use cartoon avatars”, employ hashtag slogans like #MAPPride and #MAPPositivity, and in many instances, tout their perverse proclivities by sharing the ages of the children to whom they find themselves most attracted – some of the users detailed their sexual appeal extends to two-year-olds.

The current political and cultural climate are rife with examples of pedophilic propaganda. Everywhere you look, disintegrating institutions embrace the sexualization of American youth – whether that’s parents exposing their own children to grown men jiggling exposed prosthetic breasts, or school board directors offering sexual “education” at their “all ages sex toy shop.” Overton’s Window identifies that what is currently a sickening statistic of 55%, will soon be higher.