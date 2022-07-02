Aside from climate alarmists, Mother Nature is doing just fine

I admit to enjoying schadenfreude at the expense of the church of climate change. Whether it’s yet another set of dire predictions about the climate that do not come to pass, global warmists trapped in ice they wanted to prove was actually melting, or Penn and Teller’s hilarious petition to ban water, I truly enjoy seeing climate alarmists make fools of themselves.

Today I got a chuckle at two stories that, although they are not related to climate change, do illustrate Mother Nature flexing her muscles. One story demonstrates how incredibly foolishly people can behave when they don’t understand anything about how nature works. The other story warns of a drastic change in an ecosystem.

The first story relates three separate instances of visitors to Yellowstone being gored by bison. It’s not funny that three human beings were attacked by large animals with big horns. I’m not laughing at the genuine pain these people suffered, and I am truly thankful they did not sustain serious injury. I feel sorry for what happened to them.

However, I did get a bit of a giggle out of people learning the hard way that wild animals are not supposed to be approached or petted. Park rangers warn visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals. If the large animals are bears or wolves, the rangers recommend at least 100 yards.

Image: Orcas. YouTube screen grab.

I don’t know how people could get it so wrong. Maybe with all the emphasis on “six feet apart” over the past couple of years, these people thought “yard” was synonymous with “foot.” 25 yards is actually 75 feet. 100 yards is 300 feet. I know common sense is not that common but is it really this hard to keep a safe distance from an animal that can throw a person ten feet in the air?

Moving along to the next story, great white sharks are being killed in large numbers off the coast of South Africa. Great white sharks eat Cape fur seals, and with the reduction of sharks, the population of seals is increasing. The seals are now eating African penguins, a critically endangered species.

Who is to blame for this ecological disaster? Killer whales or, if you prefer the Latin name, orcas. Scientists think a pair of killer whales, adorably nicknamed Port and Starboard, are munching on great white sharks in such numbers that scientists fear the ecosystem is going to suffer wide-ranging effects.

If Port and Starboard were humans, there would be an international lynch mob. As it is, it’s just Mother Nature doing her own thing, just as she has been for as long as there has been a planet Earth. And once again I am thinking that climate alarmists screeching about the environment are like fleas getting hysterical about the dog they live on.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of The Pardon, a story of forgiveness based on the thief on the cross in the Bible.