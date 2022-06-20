Who foments violence in America?

Our nation is being brutalized by violence in city after city. NY, Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and more. Criminals are being allowed to run free among law-abiding citizens in Democrat-run cities throughout the country. Soros-backed DAs were promoted precisely to do what they are doing: foment crime and chaos. Let the homicidal, drug-addled amongst our increasingly violent population run free to do what they do.

During the summer of 2020, BLM and Antifa wrought violence and did billions of dollars in damage across America. The Democrat left supported those riots and raised money to bail out the perpetrators no matter what they had done. Our media, of course, supported the rioters too; they love nothing better than exacerbating an already-explosive situation. The media do not investigate the obvious possibility that the rioters were recruited and paid to do what they do. Ask one of them why they are rioting and you will get a blank look. They may be doing it for a paycheck, not principles or ideology.

If only more Americans realized how contrived such domestic violence is and how planned and orchestrated by the left the events of January sixth were. We are all pawns in their Marxist/ Stalinist plot to make the US part of a globalist/communist bloc administered by the ghouls at the World Economic Forum.

Who is it that wants to strip Americans of their Second Amendment right to bear arms? The Democrat radicals of course. How better to control a population once they have been stripped of any and all means to defend themselves? Ask Stalin, Hitler and Mao. That is precisely how they began the genocides each of those tyrants committed against their own people. This left of ours has such contempt for us, is certain we are so ignorant, that we do not know this essential fact of history that we can be fooled into relinquishing perhaps the most important of our basic civil rights.

Not so fast. There are enough of us who are cognizant enough of the evil that men can do to see the details of their end game. Their “great reset” means relegating us all to slave status. “You will own nothing and be happy” is just one of their mantras. They, the globalist elites, view the vast numbers of the world’s population as “useless” peons to be brought under their control. Yuval Hariri is Klaus Schwab’s closet adviser. These are well and truly evil people, as if out of a science fiction horror film. It is who they are. They include members of the WEF. They include Pelosi, Schumer, Soros, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and the mad scientists who do his bidding. They include our wholly propagandistic media, including Fox News of late. Fox News too is too cowardly to buck the mandates of the left. They too pushed the experimental vaccines that have done incalculable damage to so many. And now they mean to jab even babies who are not remotely at risk of dying of covid. The globalists are committing a planned and executed violent crime against humanity. Pity the families who do not realize the jabs may well be lethal.

The left loves mass shootings, almost to the point that one might wonder, do they solicit them? They seem to always serve their cause. We know the FBI recruited the misanthropes who got on board their “kidnap Governor Whitmer” scheme. Those men were framed. The events of January sixth were easily as likely to have been planned and executed by the FBI in conjunction with known collaborators in Antifa and BLM. Why have we not learned where that deceased shooter in Ulvade got the cash to purchase the high tech weapons he used to kill all those children? Why did the local police let him have his way without interruption? Where did the mass murderer in that Buffalo market learn to shoot like a military pro? The left loves these horrific events because they think they can build on them, use them to strip all law-abiding citizens of their right to defend themselves. Do they make them happen? Seems possible.

Dinesh D’Souza’s film 2000 Mules has taught us all about geo-tracking. Catherine Englebrecht and Greg Phillips used cell phone data to prove that the Zuckerberg-funded drop boxes were stuffed with harvested and fake ballots to cheat in the 2020 election in numerous states. Now we know that the DOJ used the same technology to track anyone and everyone who was present at the Capitol on January sixth. That is how they tracked down totally innocent Americans and arrested them for being there. As everyone knows, a few hundred of them have been held in prison without due process, some for nearly eighteen months and still without a firm trial date.

DC under the Biden administration is operating as Stalin did when he put on his show trials. Our DOJ is acting Stalinist. It is allowing the harassment of our Supreme Court Justices even though such protests are against the law. The Biden DOJ is criminally out of control and abusing good citizens. We are living in a surveillance state and too many people are being illegitimately punished simply for taking their civil rights for granted. The First Amendment has been abrogated.

The violent perpetrators of the riots of 2020, like the criminals wreaking havoc on innocent civilians in cities throughout the nation, have been given free rein to riot, assault, freely use drugs, and murder, all according to the globalist plan to take the US down. Our southern border is now a thoroughfare for migrants from around the world to enter the US illegally at Biden’s invitation.

How many Americans will die at the hands of criminal illegals? Too many to count. Perhaps those inevitable deaths are part of the left’s vast depopulation strategy. They will occur, as they have so many times already. The man who so senselessly killed Kate Steinle in 2015 has been sentenced to time served. In a sane world, he would have been sentenced to death.

Bottom line? It is the left that foments and relishes violence. They encourage it. They need it and delight in using it against the rest of us. Consider the pro-abortion groups Jane’s Revenge and Ruth Sent Us. Both groups vow to engage in violence if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They do not believe in “choice.” They believe in totalitarianism.

Their way or the highway. That pretty much sums up the American left today. Violence to further their cause? Good. The Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees to us all? Bad. Unacceptable. Civil society, family values, the fact of two genders, education vs. indoctrination, fair elections, American sovereignty? Bad. American civil society is under attack and too may people are still taking for granted our liberty.