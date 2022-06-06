Mark Levin knocked it out of the park Sunday

Introducing the June 5, 2022 edition of his Fox News program “Life, Liberty and Levin,” Mark Levin stated, “This may be the most important opening statement I’ve ever made on this program or maybe any other program.”

I tend to agree.

Mark is the rarest of commentators: a rock-solid scholar – a teacher -- who is also a spirited and gifted polemicist, able to take complex issues of the Constitution and bring them to bear on the issues of the day.

The focus was the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, with mention also of Buffalo, but as he does so well, Mark placed these atrocities in the context of the ruling class and what it is attempting to do to our Constitution.

I won’t attempt to summarize. The entire segment is less than 13 minutes, and it is worth every second of your time. But one short sentence that he uttered is staying with me, probably for the rest of my life: “The state is devouring civil society.”

Watch and learn:

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DA19oQCjjAA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

