In Congress, it’s time for McChange!

Every time I get excited thinking about the elections in November 2022, my rapture is checked by the prospect that Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are in line to lead the Republican Party in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. That’s not the change we need.

If the Republicans win the House, Kevin McCarthy will become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Kevin is photogenic and amiable but what are his views and can he cast a vision for conservatives? I am not sure he is a conservative. I fear he is a RINO. I fear he is a Paul Ryan wannabe. In terms of presidential succession, the Speaker of the House is third in line. Is Kevin McCarthy qualified to be POTUS? We live in dangerous times, and I wonder if it is wise to give the Speaker’s gavel to a Ken doll.

Kevin McCarthy is 57 years old, but Mitch McConnell is 80 years old. McConnell is a RINO. Except for keeping Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court (for which he deserves thanks), he was mostly a thorn in President Trump’s side. McConnell has business connections with Chinese shipbuilding interests. (Why do “we the people” allow any of the politicians serving us to have any foreign business connections?) When the controversies arose about the 2020 election, McConnell sided with Biden and the mainstream media. With friends like McConnell, who needs enemies?

Sure, I get excited about showing Schumer and Pelosi the door, but will McConnell and McCarthy get us where we want to go?

We need McChange! Who would I prefer over McConnell? Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana comes to mind with his homespun sense of humor and memorable one-liners. He can string words together and sounds thoughtful. I have seen him question members of Biden’s cabinet and he is a fighter. Like Reagan, Kennedy once was a Democrat. Like Reagan, he knows how the donkeys think. If you prefer someone younger than Kennedy who is 70 years old, Senator Rand Paul, aged 59, possesses a record of independent thinking which commends him as an alternate candidate.

Either Jim Jordan of Ohio or Steve Scalise of Louisiana would also make good Speakers.

When Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, he gave us a slogan that expresses the desire of many citizens: Make America Great Again. Politicians in Washington quietly adhere to another slogan: Make China Great. According to the New York Post, Biden and his family have collected 31 million dollars from China. McConnell is also heavily invested in China.

November 2022 offers us a chance to correct the damage done by Biden/Harris. We need “America first” leaders. It is time for McChange.