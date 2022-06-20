Hollywood’s race hustlers promote two wrongs making a right

When I was growing up, I distinctly remember my mother telling me that two wrongs don’t make a right. Just because my friends managed to get an “A” in chemistry because they cheated on the test didn’t make it right for me to do the same. Cheating is still cheating. Likewise, just because someone was mean to me because I was Jewish did not make it appropriate for me to be mean to that person because he was not Jewish. But in today’s Hollywood, when it comes to hiring, the new mantra is that active racial discrimination is the only way to go.

Eva Longoria, a Texas actor and producer who self-identifies as Hispanic and female, and Charles D. King, a producer who appears to be Black and male, have announced that they are actively racist when it comes to hiring people for their productions. (I no longer dare assume that anyone in Hollywood can be judged by appearance. Hollywood’s mastery of fantasy has descended from the screen and landed in the back offices.)

Producers Eva Longoria and Charles D. King revealed this June at the Produced By conference that they are creating a database of talent based on race so that studios can explicitly engage in racial discrimination while hiring for film crews. “We have to do the work — every time I produce something, I bring my crew list,” Longoria said at the conference, according to a report by Deadline. Longoria and King added that they share the list of what Deadline calls “diverse talent” between themselves and other filmmakers — such as Ava DuVernay, who helmed the woke, factually-challenged Netflix miniseries When They See Us and Colin in Black and White, a social justice vanity project for former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. King agreed with Longoria that their role as producers involves racial discrimination in the hiring process. “A lot of times we’re taking a leap and you have to fill the gaps,” King said. “You just have to keep calling all your friends and everybody but they’re out there. There’s enough people with some level of experience to take the leap to the next level.”

Breitbart’s Alan Mastrangelo, whom I quoted above, explains that what these producers are doing is putting into effect Ibram X. Kendi’s “anti-racist” philosophy, which argues that the only way to end racism is to practice racism. Of course, this is just a repackaging of affirmative action—and a very profitable one, too. Kendi has leveraged himself into being worth as much as $5 million dollars.

Image: Hollywood's newest sign by Andrea Widburg.

Beginning in the 1960s, Americans were told that affirmative action was a case of two wrongs making a right. It was unquestionably wrong to discriminate against Blacks as was so common across America for so long. But was it really right to remedy that by practicing discrimination against Whites in favor of Blacks and, eventually, all other minorities? That’s a good question.

Research has indicated that making it easier for minorities to get into colleges for which they were not academically prepared has created a lot of unnecessary college dropouts over the past many decades. That is, people who might have gotten a rock-solid degree from a reputable second-, third-, or even fourth-tier institution ended up as embittered dropouts from a school for which they were grossly unprepared. (Or they managed to graduate but were still embittered; see, e.g., Michelle Obama.)

There’s also the problem of the assumptions that go along with affirmative action or “anti-racism.” Humans are logical creatures, even if that logic leads them to unpleasant places. One of those places is that, if Blacks can get jobs only through affirmative action or anti-racist initiatives, then Blacks are obviously not innately capable of qualifying on their own merits. That’s a false syllogism because innumerable Blacks qualify on their merits but it’s still a superficially logical take that diminishes all Black accomplishments...yet this is what Kendi and the new generation of Hollywood racists want.

Moreover, that kind of racist syllogism is given heft as leftist institutions, having realized that they can’t endlessly lower standards for minorities because it makes minorities look bad, are instead lowering standards for everyone. In institutions and school districts across America, the drive is to do away with standards. (See, e.g., destroying academic schools, eliminating standardized testing for law school admissions, ending advanced educational programs, etc.)

It is against the law in America to discriminate against people based on race. Unless the courts have become so woke that they, like the Department of Justice and the whole Biden administration, no longer feel obligated to enforce the law, discriminating against White people is illegal. And it’s also very bad for everyone when we turn into a race-based, rather than a merit-based, society. Our mothers were correct when they insisted that two wrongs don’t make a right.