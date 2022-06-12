Fox News enthusiastically panders to the ‘transgender’ crowd

“I love Pride month,” said no conservative ever. No matter their tolerance of and support for the LGBTQ+++ cause, you’ll never find a conservative supporting the enforced cheering for the LGBTQ+++ crowd. Additionally, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll find conservatives showing any enthusiasm for the whole “trans kid” fad that’s seeing a huge escalation in the number of children opting for damaging, castrating hormones and deforming surgery. That’s why it’s baffling that Fox put together a laudatory segment about a little girl whose parents have insisted on treating her as a boy and making her a celebrity.

It’s peculiar to begin with that Fox News would have an “America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month” series. Again, conservatives aren’t agitating to have homosexuality criminalized or insisting that gays and lesbians return to the closet. On the flip side, as noted in the opening paragraph, neither Pride month nor the alleged phenomenon of “transgenderism” are high on the conservative list of things that interest them or propaganda to which they wish to be subjected.

Nevertheless, Fox News, perhaps because being headquartered in New York is like a contagious disease, felt compelled to hop on the Pride bandwagon. What really stirred up outrage, though, was the entire slobberingly affirming segment on a teenage girl named Ryland whose fame-seeking parents have turned her into a cause célèbre for “transgender” youth.

Apparently, what justified Fox News focusing on the tragedy of Ryland Whittington is that her parents claim to be guided by their Christian faith when they decided that their girl, even before she spoke, really wanted to be a boy, and then, when she “came out” at five, proceeded to turn her into a commodity.

And I do mean a commodity. In 2014, Hillary Whittington, Ryland’s mom, wrote a book about her belief, before her daughter was even verbal, that this little girl was a boy. Obviously due to her parents’ efforts, Ryland is constantly in the spotlight. Ryland is on GLAAD, there are videos about Ryland’s story, Ryland throws pitches out at baseball games (presumably hampered a bit by the fact that female shoulders are differently constructed than male shoulders), Ryland’s on the local news, Ryland’s the subject of a CNN documentary, Ryland speaks to lawmakers—and that’s just a few of the promotions Ryland’s parents got for her.

Hollywood is filled with stories of pushy parents using their children to satisfy their own lust for fame. Thus, it wasn’t really surprising to read Ray J’s claim that Kris Jenner was a partner behind the release of the infamous Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. It seems to me that Ryland is just another chapter in the same, sad story of an ambitious parent using a child to achieve fame or money.

The big question is why Fox felt compelled to tell the story in such glowing terms? Ben Shapiro, whose Daily Wire may soon be more popular than Fox News, was outraged:

The video would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC. To see it on Fox News is a complete betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency. Every element of this video is propagandistic, dangerous garbage. The report states that this biologically female child was choosing her gender before she could speak. That is madness. The report further states that Ryland’s parents began social transition at the age of five. This is child abuse. The vast majority of children who display signs of gender dysphoria desist over time.

Shapiro wasn’t the only one:

This "Raising Ryland" story raises lots of questions:

1) It isn't news but a transgenderism ad that's also on CNN and Amazon. How did Fox get this "story"?

2) Who at Fox greenlit this story?

3) Does Fox condone transitioning children like Ryland? @TPostMillennial @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/kuQkaP1hgR — Censorshipbites (@censorshipbites) June 11, 2022

Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer when my conservative news outlets don’t encourage parents to trans their little children. pic.twitter.com/1U84xx3ww3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 10, 2022

Outraged Viewers Bombard Fox News For Segment Promoting Child Gender Experimentshttps://t.co/LodTNHq49x — The Federalist (@FDRLST) June 10, 2022

Allie Beth Stuckey also has an excellent thread on the grooming inherent in the Fox segment.

There is no physical, biological evidence for transgenderism—that is “being born in the wrong body.” None. In fact, if you want to see a lovely takedown of a smug leftist trying to argue that there is a scientific basis, just watch Matt Walsh chew up and spit out “Prof. Dave’s” smug analysis of alleged “transgenderism”:

Transgenderism is real the way anorexia is real. Both are mental illnesses in which the brain refuses to recognize its own body. Both are usually the products of social pressures, whether inside or outside of the home. But with anorexia, we don’t say to the living skeleton, “Yeah, you’re really obese. We’ll give you amphetamines for appetite control, liposuction, and a stomach stapling.” Instead, we work to align brain and body in a healthy way.

It’s only because what used to be the LGB community coopted “T” and made it political that we don’t offer these confused people therapy. Instead, they’re urged to take chemicals and engage in mutilating surgeries (all very profitable for doctors and pharmaceutical companies). Worse, we celebrate neurotic, narcissistic parents who push this madness on their children, whether for fame, money, or some weird emotional satisfaction.

Fox should be ashamed of itself but it’s just probably clucking behind the scenes about how provincial and transphobic its audience is.

Image: Ryland Whittington. Twitter screen grab.