Husband of Kim Foxx, Chicago’s D.A., calls the cops on her

Kim Foxx is the State’s Attorney for Cook County, Illinois, which is another way of saying that she’s the District Attorney for Chicago. She’s made a name for herself for allowing genuine criminals to go free while bending over backward to coddle Jussie Smollett. Last weekend, though, Foxx got a look at being on the other side of the law when her own husband called the police on her, accusing her of battering him as part of a domestic dispute. My guess is that the experience will cause her to double down on her theory that criminals are abused and misunderstood.

Most people, when they think of Kim Foxx, think of her initial refusal to prosecute Jussie Smollett for something that even someone of the meanest intelligence could recognize as a crude racial hoax. But while that was the headline story regarding Foxx, there’s so much more to the woman and all of it’s been terrible for Chicagoans.

Foxx has held her position since the end of 2016. During her first term in office, she made a name for herself espousing the positions we associate with hard-left prosecutors: Bail reform (which means that most criminals are back on the street within hours of being arrested), reductions in incarcerating people for the crimes they committed (to the point of no prison time at all), and turning the weight of her office against the police.

During her second term (which was made possible in significant part by George Soros’s Democracy PAC transferring $2 million to the Illinois Justice and Public Safety PAC which, in turn, funded Foxx’s campaign), Foxx continued in the same vein. She supported legalizing marijuana, something that’s strongly associated with an increase in violent (even psychotic) crime and, during the George Floyd / BLM / Antifa riots, she decriminalized protesting. Her department’s default position was that low-level charges should be dismissed and that the police should be harshly scrutinized.

Image: Kim Foxx (edited). YouTube screen grab.

That summary doesn’t do justice to Foxx’s effect on Chicago. Here are a handful of stories from the past two weeks to give you a sense of the revolving door that is Chicago “justice”:

We’re not even halfway through 2022, and 1,342 people have been shot in Chicago, with 252 killed. In addition, another 25 were killed in ways other than gunshots. If you check Hey Jackass, you’ll find an overwhelming number of violent crimes in Foxx’s city.

And last weekend, there was another violent(ish) crime, although it didn’t lead to an arrest:

The husband of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx summoned police to their south suburban home to report that she had battered him during a domestic incident last weekend, according to Flossmoor Police Department records that CWBChicago received through a Freedom of Information Act request. [snip] “While en route to the address, dispatch informed us the domestic was physical and there were no injuries ‘yet,'” an officer wrote. Kim and Kelley Foxx were standing on their home’s front steps when police arrived and officers separated them to being an investigation. Kelley Foxx said his wife “got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” an officer wrote. Kim Foxx “became physical” when he refused to leave, the report continued. Kim Foxx blocked his exit from a bathroom, grabbed his collar, and threw his video game controller, Kelley Foxx alleged.

Kim admitted that her husband was telling the truth, up to a point. However, she asserted that his claim that she slapped him was false. Instead, she said, she put her hands on him only to “help guide him out of the house,” wrote the responding officer.

As much as anything, it seems that Kelley Foxx was trying to humiliate his wife. Still, after watching what happened between Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars, you know that some marriages have really weird bullying dynamics.

The police didn’t arrest Foxx but it really isn’t a good look for the county prosecutor to be accused of domestic violence. Nor is it a good look to get an insight into the details of her marriage. The world would be a better place if people’s private lives were kept more private.

Ultimately, it’s unlikely that this experience will change Foxx’s approach to her work. Chicago will continue to disintegrate under her care and she’ll feel more self-righteous than before about the victimhood of those whom the police bring into the system.