Entitlement: Indignity, irresponsibility, enslavement, tyranny

Progressive Democrats try to bribe the public with government handouts — entitlements — such as Obamacare ("All the care that Americans deserve"), free food ("No American should go hungry"), free education (student loan forgiveness), free housing, reparations for past sins, and income redistribution ("the rich must pay their fair share"). Washington promises to deliver all these entitlements to every American, everywhere, equitably, when needed, for free.

Of course, federal politicians will decide what equitable means, what is fair share, how much is paid in reparations and to whom, what is taught in schools, where you live, what you eat, how much money you have, and who deserves medical care — and when, even if, you get that care.

Americans need to be very clear about what will happen if they accept entitlements.

Entitlement refers to a right to have something or the belief that one is deserving of privileges or special treatment. When all promised entitlements are considered together, progressives intend to create a government-controlled cradle-to-grave nanny state. They make no mention of what Americans must give up to achieve this impossible utopia: the dignity of work, personal responsibility, and freedom.

Indignity

The dignity of work is a fact of life. Dignity is defined as being worthy of honor or respect. While the respect of others is gratifying, working to produce something of value delivers an inestimable personal psychic reward: the peak of Maslow's pyramid of human needs, self-actualization.

When a neonatal ICU nurse was asked why she puts up with the punitive U.S. health care system, she replied, "When my kids [that is, her patients] do well, it feeds my soul."

A victim is someone who cannot determine his circumstance because someone stronger controls his life. The dignity of work affirms one's self-respect and denies victimhood.

While monetary compensation for work is important, one can be very productive with no dollar payment. For example, the activity of greatest value to society is parenting. Successful parents produce the contributors to future society, and parents get paid nothing to do it. They are compensated by the dignity of very hard work. Every parent in the world knows this.

If Washington "entitles" your child to government rearing and education, federal bureaucrats and teachers' unions will indoctrinate your children.

If you accept entitlement, you deny yourself the dignity of work.

Not responsible

Eleanor Roosevelt famously said, "Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility." You can't have one without the other; they always go together.

If you are free, you are responsible — you make your own choices. With entitlements, the government is responsible, not you. The politicians choose for you. You are not free.

If you accept entitlement, you reject freedom and eschew personal responsibility.

Enslavement

Every American is guaranteed the rights listed in the Bill of Rights, such as free speech, religious independence, assembly, keep and bear arms, speedy and public trial, and protection from government overreach (Tenth Amendment).

No one has to qualify for or pay for a right. No one can take away your constitutional rights (although Biden did that during the COVID "pandemic of fear.")

Prior to the Emancipation Proclamation (1863), there was chattel slavery in the U.S. That painful experience is relevant to today's liberals. A slave in 1860 was entitled to whatever food, shelter, work, and medical care the master decided. According to today's liberals, average Americans are entitled to whatever food, shelter, work, and medical care leftists say they deserve. If leftists have their way, Americans will be a 21st-century version of 19th-century slaves.

If you accept entitlement, you put on the chains of slavery.

Tyranny

As noted previously, entitled persons are not free to make their own choices. The government decides for them how they will live their lives.

The political system where government dictates where and how you live, what you eat, how much money you have, and how to raise your child is called tyranny or totalitarianism.

If you accept entitlement, you enable tyranny.

Conclusion

Progressive Democrats call themselves liberals, but they are in fact the enemies of liberalism. They reject its fundamental principles such as individual liberty, personal responsibility, the right to choose, and strict limitations on government involvement in daily life. Today's liberals encourage victimhood and dependence on government. They are the antithesis of liberals — they are totalitarians. We must reject tyranny imposed by a professional political class that promises free entitlements while providing enslavement for all.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology, and decision science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

