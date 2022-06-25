Are San Franciscans finally waking up?

Maybe San Franciscans aren't as blindly left as they appear to the rest of the country. First, Democrat mayor London Breed had to backtrack on defunding the police when faced with the reality of what happened after the police were defunded. Crime increased...a lot. Then the public recalled members of the school board who were more interested in pushing ideology than keeping schools open.

Democrat district attorney Chesa Boudin didn't see or refused to see what was happening in his city. Residents grew tired of his failure to go after criminals and enforce laws.

Boudin, a political newcomer, took office in January 2020. He was elected as part of a wave of progressive prosecutors who wanted to find ways not to jail criminals and to go after the police.

Since that time, residents had about a 1-in-16 chance of being subject to a property or violent crime in a given year, according to the Hoover Institution. He replaced cash bail with a risk-based system to determine if defendants would be held. Then, when COVID hit, he reduced the jail population by 40 percent. He didn't move them to another jail. He put criminals back out onto the street, which is the opposite of what his job is. By the end of his first year in office, burglaries were up 46 percent. Many of the perpetrators were repeat offenders, according to police chief William Scott.

In 2021, he won just three drug-dealing convictions. His defense: Many of the dealers were illegal aliens who would be deported if charged with a crime. It seems as if that would have made his job easier without burdening the prison system.

Well, Boudin's day of reckoning came during California's primary elections. The citizens who voted to elect people like Nancy Pelosi decided he needed to go. He was recalled, and not by a small margin. More than 60 percent of votes in the election favored his recall.

An attendee at Boudin's Election Night party, Dane, did not support Boudin and was not surprised at the results. He told Fox News, "I think if you talk to most people in the city it was very obvious. Even just looking at the polling coming into this, it's pretty obvious that this is the most likely outcome. People are responding to what they saw was an unsympathetic D.A. confronting what a lot of people thought were serious quality of life crimes in the city."

Some critics of the recall tried to dismiss the results as a low-turnout election and a Republican power-grab to undermine Boudin's reforms.

The campaign focused on crime, policing and public safety reform, and it divided Democrats in the city. Recall proponents emphasized that he supported criminals more than victims.

The recall campaign began in the summer of 2021. It was led by not a Republican, but former San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee chair Mary Jung.

It finally seems as though things in San Francisco got so bad that people woke up. They are demanding positive results, not policies that just make things worse.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image via Pixabay.