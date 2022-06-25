Democrat politicians seem to be inciting an insurrection

Angered that the Supreme Court announced in Dobbs that abortion is not part of the Constitution but is, instead, a matter for the states to decide, a lot of leftists are announcing that they’re ready to burn down the entire American system rather than yield to the Supreme Court’s ruling. Leading the charge are sitting members of Congress, people such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters. What they are demanding, and an army of activists is agreeing to do, is a classic insurrection.

Immediately upon learning about the ruling in Dobbs, Ocasio-Cortez was on the warpath:

“This decision: illegitimate,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yelled into a megaphone an activist was holding. Following the declaration that the Supreme Court’s decision is “illegitimate,” AOC called on activists to take to the streets for mass protests, language that has sparked civil unrest throughout the United States in the past. “Into the streets,” AOC chanted repeatedly outside the High Court, according to video captured by Hernandez.

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Maxine Waters was also in an inciting kind of mood, with a masked Rep. Al Green's silent approval:

“This turnout here? You ain’t seen nothing yet … the hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them.” - Rep. Maxine Waters pic.twitter.com/i8fUMDiRhA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022

There are a lot of people who are prepared to heed her call, people like Cameron Kasky, who attended Parkland High School on the day of the infamous shooting. He seems to have developed a taste for violence:

And Cameron is not the only one:

Completely unhinged https://t.co/4S1jmHL207 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

“We need to burn it all down, light it on fire.” Unhinged pro-abortion activist openly calls for violence against Supreme Court Justices. @FBI pic.twitter.com/CEZSCRU4EJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

All these threats, of course, are illegal without a finding that they engaged in an insurrection. And I'm betting that by the time you read this, there will be many more such threats. There are also the demands for violent protests in the streets:

They are everywhere on Twitter tonight calling for this....👇 pic.twitter.com/igAIpGqQ6e — DragonSFL (@SflDragon) June 24, 2022

We already know from 2020 that these will not be peaceful protests. They will trash cars, smash windows, loot businesses, and burn things down.

The federal code, at 18 U.S.C . § 2383, defines an insurrection along with the penalty:

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

To a sane, unemotional observer, walking peacefully through the Capitol on January 6, unarmed, after activists have removed “no trespassing” signs and (along with Capitol police) opened the doors into the Capitol, does not seem to meet the metric of “incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof.” The people in and around the Capitol were not trying to overthrow the system or deny the law of the land; they just wanted someone to check for election fraud in a bizarre election strongly affected by admittedly unconstitutional legal changes to state voting processes.

This time around, it’s a bit different. Ocasio-Cortez has explicitly stated that the law of the United States as articulated by the Supreme Court is “illegitimate” and Waters has told people to defy the Supreme Court. Both have urged people to take to the streets to overthrow the law of the land. That's incitement. Further, even as they say this, both know, or should know, that these street actions will be violent and intended to intimidate or destabilize the government. They also know that § 2383 does not have a “congressperson loophole.” No matter who you are, if you directly rebel against the laws of the U.S. in a violent way, you’re an insurrectionist.

It's actually not complicated but here’s the twist. (Of course there’s a twist.) Attorney General Merrick Garland won’t do a damn thing about Ocasio-Cortez. Waters. or anyone else. Although the AG’s office exists to enforce the laws of the United States, Garland has shown that such petty considerations do not affect him. Instead, he exists to protect the Democrat party, its values, and its politicians. He does that very well, by the way. The other part of his job description...meh. Not so much.

So, while Waters, Ocasio-Cortez, and those who think as they do have begun the first stages of a textbook insurrection, don’t expect them to face any consequences for their actions. Begin a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry or go to jail.

Image: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling to overthrow the law. Twitter screen grab.