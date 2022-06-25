Biden sneaking amnesty through for a million illegal border crossers

Who says crime doesn't pay?

When you can cross the border illegally, and not only be allowed to stay here, collect big benefits, and actually be allowed to apply for citizenship as a reward for your lawbreaking, why wouldn't you come without papers instead of come the legal way? You'd be a fool not to. Applying legally and waiting years for entry at great personal expense with no adjacent benefits is a fool's errand, given the Biden administration's current policies.

That's the shocking reality revealed in a report from the Washington Examiner showing that the Biden administration is now .... ever so quietly ... dropping charges against tens of thousands of unvetted illegal border crossers and visa overstayers, leaving them with clean records and incredibly, the "right" to apply for green cards and U.S. citizenship. If the current pace of that continues, at least a million are going to be effectively amnestied by 2024, the Examiner reports.

Federal prosecutors are quietly dismissing stacks of cases against illegal immigrants under a Biden administration mandate that could be on pace to effectively pardon 1 million people by 2024, according to leaked information reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Attorneys for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have begun to throw out tens of thousands of the 2 million backlogged cases in immigration court following a political appointee's order not to go after illegal border crossers from before the November 2020 election. “This is a de facto amnesty,” said an ICE federal prosecutor who spoke with the Washington Examiner on the condition of anonymity.

Nothing like a little queue-jumping to get the job done.

Jason Hopkins, who serves as investigations manager at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, who first warned about that memo, has been keeping an eye on this policy and its Biden administration perpetrator who's the top lawyer at ICE.

Back in April, Hopkins wrote this piece for AT, summing up Doyle this way:

To further understand how unserious this administration is about enforcing immigration law, it's imperative to look at the author of this memo: Kerry Doyle. Appointed in September 2021, Doyle serves as the principal legal adviser of ICE, making her the agency's top prosecutor in all removal proceedings. Before her appointment, Doyle worked for years as an immigration attorney in the Boston area. Doyle adamantly opposed ICE enforcement actions and doggedly supported sanctuary city measures during her career as an immigration attorney. As recently as 2020, she spoke in favor of a Massachusetts bill, the "Safe Communities Act," that would have applied sanctuary city policies statewide and claimed that ICE was an "agency that is currently out of control." Further investigation by my organization, the Immigration Reform Law Institute, found other incendiary remarks by Doyle. Speaking before the Boston City Council in September 2019, Doyle accused ICE of being "a tool of almost terror to the immigrant [sic] community" and wanted the Boston Police Department (BPD) to believe as much. In that same testimony, she adamantly opposed the idea of the BPD sharing intelligence information with federal immigration officials.

Now she's at ICE and doing the full Chesa Boudin thing, which is shirking her actual job duties and collecting a big paycheck. According to the Examiner, it's bad -- the numbers are big:

Doyle's mandate to close out cases took effect on April 25. An indicator of how quickly ICE has moved is the number of cases wiped out in those two months. Between 60,000 and 80,000 cases have been closed, according to the ICE attorney. The total case closures since the start of fiscal year 2022 last October is more than 97,000, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a research organization at Syracuse University in New York. Case closures eight months into 2022 are already up fourfold from all of 2021, another sign of how quickly ICE prosecutors are moving to clear the books. If the agency's 1,200 prosecutors keep the current pace of 60,000-80,000 case closures every two months, ICE could hit 360,000 to 480,000 closed cases by next April and 1 million by early summer 2024, months before the presidential election.

That kind of underperformance in any job would be a firing offense, but not at Joe Biden's ICE, because Joe wants it that way.

The biggest outrage is that the illegals who have had their cases dropped are now completely free to apply for permanent residency and U.S. citizenship, well ahead of the vetted legal immigrants still waiting in line to enter the states:

The tens of thousands of noncitizens who have been cleared from the immigration court dockets over the past eight weeks may now apply to become permanent legal residents, the prerequisite to becoming a U.S. citizen. An illegal border crosser is barred from applying for legal permanent residency as long as his or her case is pending in court. With no case pending, they may apply. Once approved, they may apply for adjustment of status to citizenship after five years. "All those removable aliens will be able to live and work in the United States indefinitely — which, in this context, means forever or at least until they themselves decide to leave. That is the definition of an amnesty," Arthur wrote. Legal permanent residents no longer have to extend their temporary work permits — they have permanent approval to work in the country. Once citizens, they are afforded the same ability to apply for any federal, state, or local benefits and assistance.

Which rather brings to full circle the Republican charge that Biden is importing Democrat voters as he casts the border wide open. The Doyle memo purportedly only covers illegals who came to the states before November 2020. Does anyone believe that that won't be extended to those who came after 2020? The illegals, who are now surging in in record numbers from more than 100 countries, are reading it that way. And with Joe Biden on track to at least attempt to steal the midterms and perhaps the 2024 election to ensure a permanent blue nation, why wouldn't they be right? Why wouldn't this amnesty go on and on and on, extending every few years? With illegals now big consumers of government benefits, and Biden turning every benefit-doling government agency into a voter registration station, why wouldn't that be all about creating new Democrat voters?

Illegals already serve to pad Democrat congressional seats in dead districts where few are entitled to vote -- and the million that have been allowed in amount to a full thee congressional seats if they all move the same place. Now that they are being put on the fast track to citizenship, they become even more valuable to Democrats, who have only socialism and wokesterism to sell to the rest of the voters, as newly minted voters.

Increasingly, it's getting clear what this let-them-all-in Biden immigration policy is about. First thing a Republican-led Congress must do is force these characters into fulfilling their oaths of office to uphold the law is to demand the end to these policies or else impeach these scofflaws out of their jobs. One can only hope that Republicans will be motivated by some decent survival instinct amid this legal travesty.

Image: Screen shot from video posted by WKRG on YouTube