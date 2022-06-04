COVID vaccines: When will enough be enough?

AT recently published an article by physician Joseph Shepherd, who succinctly summarized how the COVID vaccines kill. Aside from all the well documented adverse effects and deaths from the vaccines, by now it should be obvious to the casual observer that the COVID boosters don't protect against contracting or transmitting omicron or the sub-variants. Yet some of us still proudly announce our double-boosted status.

Given how blessedly minimal the effects of the virus on children have been in the aggregate, and given what we now know about the adverse effects of the vaccines on the vascular, coronary, neurological, and immune systems, one might be forgiven for regarding the vaccination of young children as borderline criminal. Yet Pfizer, not content with getting the green light to vaccinate children from agers 5 to 12, now wants to jab children under 5 with three doses. The company claims that "three doses of the shot were 80% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and generated a robust immune response in children ages 6 months to 5 years old." Only 80%? What happened to the 93+% efficacies we heard so much about? What's next — jabbing the fetus in the womb?

For the last two years, it's been all about the vaccines. Early treatment protocols, such as ivermectin, cortical steroids, and antibiotics, used in conjunction, were effectively quashed by the medical establishment. Despite a wealth of anecdotal and observational studies and testimonials from doctors around the world, our medical institutions, most notably the CDC, refused to sponsor double-blind studies to assess the effectiveness of these safe, accessible, and (unfortunately?) inexpensive treatments.

Ivermectin, in particular, has stirred the wrath of the FDA, CDC, and WHO. A randomized study from Malaysia of 490 older, high-risk patients that showed ivermectin to be ineffective at treating COVID-19 has been highly publicized. Not so much for the dozens of studies claiming the opposite.

How are we supposed trust that our government and institutions are looking out for us when there are so many apparent conflicts of interest revolving around the jillions of dollars being redistributed in such a lopsided manner? Too often, the message we get from government and major media is "shut up and do as you're told." There's a ton of information in the public sphere, much of it conflicting. We must look out for ourselves, spend the time to sift though what we can, think for ourselves, and then make our own choices to the extent we are able. There is no shortage of would-be masterminds out there who are working as hard as they can to make our choices for us.

Image: qimono via Pixabay, Pixabay License.