Bill Maher and Elon Musk address whining, woke employees

Bill Maher is again sounding a reasonable note when he looks at the excesses of his own party. In this case, he used the recent Washington Post drama over a sexist tweet to tell woke millennials that they need to grow up. Elon Musk also told millennials to grow up and he did it in the best possible way: very quickly and very painfully.

You can read about the WaPo drama story here and here. In brief, a WaPo writer retweeted a silly joke about women, another “feminist” writer got her knickers in a twist about it and tried to get him fired, and the WaPo’s staff then used Twitter to fight a juvenile battle, publicly, for days before the WaPo finally remembered who the boss was and fired the feminist (while still punishing the original re-tweeter). It was an illuminating look at a dysfunctional workplace that, while it was always biased, once was a competent newsroom.

For Maher, as he is doing with increasing frequency, it was an opportunity to cringe and then do a comedic riff about his fellow Democrats. (It wasn’t that comedic but he was trying and made some good points along the way.) The video comes with the usual warning about vulgar language:

Steven Hayward shared the video and his comment about Maher’s position deserves a moment:

Memo to Maher: Look, dude, we appreciate that beating up on wokism has become one of your most prominent themes these days, but if you really want it to end, you know what you have to do: vote Republican. It’s the only way the left will learn anything. Look, if Elon Musk can do it, you can too!

Steven is right, of course. However, for someone like Maher, it’s not a matter of switching parties from one that embraces wrong and dumb ideas to one that embraces more correct and less dumb ideas. For most Democrats, the mantra for decades has been that Democrats are good and Republicans are evil. Switching from stupid to smart is easy. Switching from good to evil is not.

Image: Not the center of the universe. Internet meme; creator unknown.

Now back to those employers and their woke employees. Elon Musk also got an earful from a handful of woke employees this past week:

The letter, reviewed by The Verge, describes how Musk’s actions and the recent allegations of sexual harassment against him are negatively affecting SpaceX’s reputation. The document claims that employees “across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles have collaborated on” writing the letter. It’s not known which SpaceX employees wrote the letter; the employees who posted the letter in the internal chat system have not responded to requests for comment. “Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks,” the letter states. “As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

Elon Musk owns a little less than 50% of SpaceX’s shares, although he’s the single largest shareholder and holds over 78% of the voting interest. It’s his company and he has the biggest say. He’s the visionary and the salesman. He’s doing just fine at his job.

More importantly, the pipsqueaks who are whining, like most whining wokesters at corporations and colleges across America, have no skin in the game. They’re on salaries. If they don’t get fired, their financial well-being is unaffected by their endless narcissistic complaining. In the same way, because 538 students out of a student body of ~27,000 students complained about George Washington University’s sports teams being called the Colonials, GWU convened a committee and acceded to the demand.

Unlike the waffling WaPo or Disney, both of which are in thrall to the whining wokesters, or GWU, because academia is deeply crazed, Musk and SpaceX had no difficulty deciding what to do considering who has skin in the game: They summarily fired the whining wokesters.

A generation of young people who got praise for every word that passed their lips and every generic art project has grown into adults who think that they’re a whole lot more important in the grand scheme of things than they actually are. It’s time to remind them that they’re not the center of anyone’s universe except their own.