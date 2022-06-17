Biden is the new ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ politician

Bernie Sanders is one of the leading figures within the ‘climate change’ movement of asininity – after all, he comically proposed spending $16.3 trillion on fighting a battle against cyclical weather patterns. Back on March 15, 2020 during a presidential primary debate for the Democrat nomination, Sanders and Biden went toe-to-toe for the title of ‘biggest radical at the expense of the people’, seeing who could propose the most extreme measures of death by taxation and a razed economy. At one point, Biden said:

Number one, no more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling, including offshore, no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends, number one.

On Biden’s first day in office, he canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, and only a week after his illegitimate inauguration, he signed a batch of executive orders to “prioritize climate change across all levels of government and put the U.S. on track to curb planet-warming carbon emissions.” These orders included the suspension of new leases on public land, and an audit of existing permissions for possible revocation. Speaking on the cancellation of the pipeline, president of the American Exploration and Production Council, Anne Bradbury, said:

Penalizing the oil and gas industry kills good-paying American jobs, hurts our already struggling economy, makes our country more reliant on foreign energy sources, and impacts those who rely on affordable and reliable energy.

Well, Bradbury was right, and Biden promptly made good on his campaign promise to cripple American energy, de facto duplicating situations typically only experienced by third world countries – unaffordable and apocalyptic gas prices, drained strategic reserves which weaken national preservation, and the possibility of blackouts due to oil deficiency needed for certain sectors of the power grid.

The American Petroleum Institute recently released a 10-point plan to restore energy security and affordability – the first and most crucial objective being the rescindment of Biden’s restrictions, stating the Department of the Interior “should reinstate canceled sales and valid leases on federal land and waters.”

President Trump's reelection campaign motto of “Promises Made, Promises Kept” can now be used to describe the Biden regime – but for all the wrong reasons.