Anti-Trump Peggy Noonan is out of control

What is it with Peggy Noonan?

In her June 18/19 column at the Wall Street Journal, Ms. Noonan takes Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" slap at Trump voters and goes one — nay, two better. She refers to voters who question the results of the 2020 presidential election as "kooks, crooks, and freaks" and then smears the citizens who went to Washington, D.C. January 6, 2021 as "[t]hose poor stupid people."

What is the basis for this criticism, which, arguably, is less ad hominem and, more accurately, descriptive of her mindset?

Perhaps Ms. Noonan has not read Margot Cleveland's analysis in The Federalist showing how Georgia election officials failed to enforce the state's election laws in 2020. More likely she would dismiss this persuasive article out of hand, as Georgia officials refused to apply the state's election laws, accepting ballots that, arguably, were invalid.

The Cleveland article, quite a good one, is titled "Jan. 6 Committee Ignores Clear Evidence of Broken Election Laws." This should come as no surprise. After all, this select committee, for partisan purpose, ignored its own rules, going rogue in zealous pursuit of Donald J. Trump. A lesson is suggested — for the Deep State, opposed by Mr. Trump for its stranglehold on the country, the rules are whatever Deep Staters say they are. That is to say, the rules are there only for the subjects of the Deep State to follow. As Rep. Jim Banks indicated in a recent letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, under Deep State hegemony, the Biden administration (as a current instrument of the Deep State) applies a "two-tiered system of justice." And Deep State propagandists like Ms. Noonan are always eager to demonstrate fidelity to the reigning aggrandizers.

The gist of her column was to advise Mr. Trump's voters to abandon him in 2024 because he "would surely lose." How could she write otherwise of this public servant committed to ending the power — the anti-democracy power — of the Deep State? To support her call to abandon Mr. Trump, Ms. Noonan writes: "He lost in 2020 by seven million votes with a growing economy and no inflation[.]" That is a lie, a falsehood, a baseless assertion. The anti-Trump propaganda in 2020 falsely accused President Trump of responsibility for COVID-19 and the terrible loss of life that ensued. Assisting the false anti-Trump propaganda was a certain Dr. Fauci, who stood by silently as the left falsely blamed Mr. Trump for the pandemic, as it maliciously blamed Mr. Trump for colluding with Putin, falsely claimed he let Russia pay bounties for U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan. The mendacity of the left is almost limitless when it comes to excoriating Donald J. Trump, with Peggy Noonan a leading mud-thrower.

Ms. Noonan offers, perhaps, an update on the saying "the wish is father to the thought." For Peggy Noonan, and her propagandizing colleagues throughout the media, the anti-Trump wish is proof of the anti-Trump accusation. And the rules are irrelevant — for election officials; for Nancy Pelosi and her "Jan. 6" committee; for Peggy Noonan, who concluded her column by warning "Trump voters" that Mr. Trump is an "anvil" who "will sink you to the bottom of the sea." Truth is, the bottom of the sea is where the Deep State wants to sink The People.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.