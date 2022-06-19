A little joke about Democrat monetary policy

With the Biden economic chaos, I thought this little bit of humor was appropriate. My deceased father-in-law told me this story years ago.

A Democrat was hired to dig a ditch for six dollars. After showing the Democrat where to dig, the employer said he was leaving and would check on him later. Later, the employer returned, to find the Democrat sitting on a pile of dirt, watching two other men dig. The following conversation occurred.

Employer: How were you able to get those two men to dig for you?

Democrat: I am paying them 3 dollars apiece.

Employer: The bottom line is, you are not making any money.

Democrat: Yeah, but it's worth something just to be in charge!

Image via Max Pixel.