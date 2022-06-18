After drag queens, pedophilia is next

In a speech at an education summit on June 15, 2022, Dana Nessel, Michigan attorney general, described the outrage over drag queen shows for children as “fake issues” that are divisive. She said, “drag queens are fun” and “make everything better.” She asserted that drag queens are entertainment, then mocking the angry conservatives said that she was in favor of “a drag queen in every school.” This statement was supposedly a joke. Yeah, right, very funny.

Drag queens are the ultimate symbol of disrespect for women. Men portray women as gross, ugly beings by dressing up in over-styled inadequate skimpy clothing, with exaggerated features such as caked make up, spiked high heels, etc. They look like whores, swaying their bodies in a sexually provocative manner, flinging their private body parts around inappropriately, thereby dragging sexuality through the muck. These shows denigrate women, and portray sexuality as ugly and cheap.

Unfortunately, not only have children been taken to some of these shows, they have even participated in them by stripping, whereupon the adults reward them with money. The rationale for exposing children to such disgusting behavior is an attempt to sexualize them, and push them into abnormal sexuality by promoting it through imagery and social pressure, and by pushing sexuality in their face everywhere. Children are being exploited. This is despicable and is not the least bit funny. Parents have every right to be outraged.

The goal is to confuse children sexually so that when they grow up, they will think that the weird is normal. It won’t be long before they call for kids to be sexually molested in order to insure they will have a messed-up sexuality. Pedophilia is next and the street was paved for it years ago.

The book Masculine Power, Feminine Beauty by Ronald Pisaturo explains the history of the LGBT movement. Pisaturo quotes LGBT activist, Dennis Altman condoning pedophilia:

One might also argue that since no one advocates preventing all interaction between children and adults, it is making too much of sex to argue that this relationship alone should be prohibited. If sexuality were free from the sorts of pressures that exist in our society -- it would be utopian to argue for no social pressures that exist in our society -- I suspect child/adult sex would be fairly common, though not perhaps as common as sex among children themselves.

The most influential LGBT intellectual in history, Michel Foucault, thought it was perfectly fine for a child to consent to sex. Simone de Beauvoir, the most famous feminist in history, once signed a petition defending men who had sex with 13-year-old girls. In 2015, Gayle S. Rubin promoted pedophilia in a chapter of the book, Culture, Society and Sexuality. Recently, a professor in Norway stated that "the mental state of finding children sexually attractive is very common" and that a "percentage of high school students have an innate pedophilic sexual identity.”

Children are not ready for sex, not physically or psychologically. Sex is the ultimate expression of value -- of oneself and the other person, and those values only come about with reasoning ability which children haven’t fully developed yet. As Ron Pisaturo said to me, “Child sexuality is wrong because children don't have the reasoning ability to deal with sex. But if sexuality is mindless, as LGBT ideology holds, then children do have the ability to deal with sex.”

Sex is not to be degraded. It is not an aspect of self-loathing like drag queens portray, and any adult who believes that sexuality is mindless is not ready for sex either.

In order to destroy capitalism, one must destroy the culture, and it is done in steps. First the LGBT activists pressured the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders by threatening them. Then they used the word “homophobic” to demean those who didn’t consider homosexuality normal. Now they are attempting to destroy the minds of innocent children by degrading the sacred act of sex. Their next step is pedophilia. They have come right out and promoted it, and it has to be taken seriously because they mean it.

Charlotte Cushman is a Montessori educator who taught for over 40 years, and co-owned and operated two Montessori schools. She authored Montessori: Why It Matters for Your Child’s Success and Happiness, Effective Discipline the Montessori Way, and Your Life Belongs to You. She has been involved in the study of Ayn Rand’s philosophy since 1970. Her book website is Cushmanbooks.com and her opposition to social justice in Montessori website is authenticmontessorieducation.com.

Image: John Shepherd