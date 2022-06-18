A lot of Americans are getting fooled all of the time

The entire time I watched the video immediately below this paragraph, which looks at the stark realities of modern energy production and storage, my granddaddy’s words kept ringing in my ears. I believe the first time he said these words to me, we were sitting in a duck blind in south Louisiana on a particularly “Blue Bird” day when the ducks weren’t flying and there was plenty of time for him to pass along grandfatherly truisms that all fall under the universal dictum that there really is nothing new under the sun: “Son, you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time!”

Looking back over the years, Granddaddy would be flabbergasted about the huge number of people who can be fooled into thinking that an electric automobile creates no impact on the environment. I guess that folks don’t mind if one electric runabout results in a gaping hole in the earth halfway around the world? Do the owners of these swank autos realize that child labor is employed in many of the mineral mining operations that make those car batteries possible? Evidently, they couldn’t care less, just as long as they are able to virtue signal to their friends and neighbors that they are environmentalists and guardians of the planet?

Image: America the Dunce by Andrea Widburg

One fine day, the realities of the child labor mining operations as well as the Uighur slave labor camps in China that produce cotton and other commodities will come screaming into the consciousness of free peoples everywhere. Think about this for just a moment: What into hell separates you and your family from the enslaved Uighurs? The only thing that appears to differentiate Americans from those millions of slaves is the Second Amendment, and I’m not too sure how secure we can remain in the embrace of the Second Amendment.

For instance, doesn’t it infuriate you that thousands of federal employees have committed treason by surveilling a Presidential candidate, a President-elect, and a sitting President of the United States of America? How about all the federal employees involved in admitting illegal aliens into our republic and transporting those illegals all over the USA to be fed, housed, educated, and given free medical care all at our expense? Are you disgusted by the two-tier system of justice that saw protestors arrested at the January 6, 2021, protest in DC jailed without charges or trial while BLM and Antifa rioters burned a federal building and received aid from soon-to-be President Harris as she worked the phones to collect bail money for rioters? And just for grins and giggles, think about how Harris got her start in politics because she was San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s girlfriend.

The sad fact is that much of America has been lulled to sleep to dream of a constitutional republic that was once the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” We have one shot left to recapture that ideal and it will happen in November of this year. If the elections are postponed or stolen, there won’t be a second chance.