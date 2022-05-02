Who else should serve on the Government Disinformation Board?

The Department of Homeland Security has decided to create a “Disinformation Governance Board,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated in congressional hearings held last week. Though Mayorkas attempted to link it to efforts to combat misinformation from human smugglers and to counter Russian cyber and election misinformation, no one really knows the extent of the board’s mission. Mayorkas said, “We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security.”

The name of the new government entity reeks of various totalitarian nations’ attempts to control speech… as well as thought and behavior… and is mindful of George Orwell’s fictional “Ministry of Truth” as depicted in his seminal book 1984.

The administration’s choice of an executive director to head the board, Nina Jankowicz, has not inspired confidence in the integrity of the DGB, either. Jankowicz has historically been a staunch supporter of Democrats. And she believed the shocking Hunter Biden laptop story was fabricated, part of a Kremlin influence operation. She has been wrong about numerous other things, as well, while seemingly labeling anything with which she disagrees as “disinformation.”

A younger Jankowicz was also apparently ridden with sexual fantasies about Harry Potter, as evidenced by songs she apparently wrote and sung with another young woman while in a two-person “musical group” called the “Moaning Myrtles.”

So, the question of the day is: who else should be on the Disinformation Governance Board under the peerless Jankowicz?

Perhaps Bill & Hillary Clinton? Adam Schiff? James Clapper? James Comey? Hunter Biden? Jussie Smollett? Pinocchio? Beelzebub?

Send in your recommendations now!

Image: Jordan L'Hôte