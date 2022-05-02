The last people anyone should trust to tell or determine the truth are journalists and government officials

The Biden administration, DHS and most of the media pretend that they are the ones who should determine what is and what isn’t disinformation. They basically want to silence anyone who disagrees with what they say. Social media oligarchs have been especially egregious in silencing anyone who disagrees with their narrative and agenda.

Ronald Reagan said it best with:

“The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.”

There are many examples of where the media colluded with the Democrats to intentionally spread misinformation to the public. Here is a small sample:

Democrats in Congress have repeatedly challenged elections where they lost yet they weren’t called treasonous, weren’t said to be against democracy, where we didn’t have endless hearings, and they weren’t silenced.

Democrats Have Been Shameless About Your Presidential Vote Too After the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections, they objected to counting electoral totals.

Obama, Biden, Pelosi, and others repeatedly lied to the public about Obamacare, but the media not only didn’t silence them, but they also supported them.

Obama and Hillary concocted a lie about Benghazi, as Americans were killed, and the media never silenced them.

The Obama administration used the media to spread lies to get support for the Iran deal, yet the media never silenced them. Most of the media still supports the deal that enriched Iran, which continues to spread terrorism and pledge death to America.

Obama official says he pushed a ‘narrative’ to media to sell the Iran nuclear deal One of President Obama’s top national security advisers led journalists to believe a misleading timeline of U.S. negotiations with Iran over a nuclear agreement and relied on inexperienced reporters to create an “echo chamber” that helped sway public opinion to seal the deal, according to a lengthy magazine profile.

The media and others intentionally spread the lie of “Hands up Don’t Shoot” that ginned up racial hate against cops. How many cops have been killed and injured because of that intentional lie? Yet, no one who spread the lie has been silenced.

The media, DNC, the Hillary campaign and government employees colluded to spread the lie about Russian collusion to destroy Trump and they have not been silenced.

Biden and others continue to intentionally lie about what Trump said at Charlottesville to gin up racial hate against Trump, yet they have not been silenced.

The media set out to destroy white Catholic boys for being racists for the crime of supporting Trump, yet none have been silenced.

The media and other Democrats know that many states intentionally violated election laws in the 2020 election, yet they falsely claim that the election was pure as the driven snow and seek to silence and destroy anyone who dares question an election result where a clearly incompetent, corrupt man was supposedly elected with record votes.

The media and others who colluded to bury the truthful story of Biden family corruption have not been silenced.

The fifty former intelligence officials who signed the document claiming, without evidence, that the laptop was Russian disinformation have not been silenced. They are still used as sources for the media when they need someone to support the leftist agenda and many retain their security clearances.

The media and others intentionally delayed any investigation into the Wuhan lab by spreading the misinformation that was an unproven conspiracy. None of the people blocking the investigation have been silenced.

And the most dangerous lie of all that is spread every day by the corrupt media, bureaucrats, and politicians is that fossil fuel use causes temperatures to rise and is an existential threat to our survival.

This lie is causing the intentional destruction of industries that directly or indirectly employ tens of millions, is causing massive inflation that affects all of us, and especially harms the poor and middle class that leftists only pretend to care about.

The lie has led to giving great wealth to Russia, Iran and others who will use their resources as blackmail, and which has contributed massively to the destruction of Ukraine and its people.

Not once have I seen journalists ask for scientific data to support the premise that fossil fuel use causes temperatures to rise because they truly don’t care.

Instead, they seek to silence those who truthfully say that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally. They falsely label us as climate change deniers and call us anti-science to disparage us in the eyes of the public. The only thing that matters to these people is their agenda, not facts.

The media and other Democrats have no reverence for the First Amendment. They seek to silence those who disagree with them by calling it disinformation. They should not be trusted. All they care about is weakening and transforming the U.S towards a more socialist country.

Graphic credit: U3161929 CC BY-SA 4.0 license