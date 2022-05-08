The riveting ‘2000 Mules’ proves there was massive election fraud

Dinesh D’Souza is an effective filmmaker and he didn’t disappoint with 2000 Mules, a riveting documentary examining the way leftist organizations used activists to stuff ballots in the 2020 election (and the 2020 Georgia run-off election that handed the Senate to the Democrats). However, after watching it, I felt there were some unanswered questions that also deserve scrutiny so I hope D’Souza follows up on these issues.

2000 Mules begins with the premise that Trump voters have found it impossible to believe that Trump lost the election. When they contrast his campaign appearances (60,000 screaming fans) with Biden’s campaign appearances (6 vaguely animated lumps sitting in little circles); the bellwether states showing Trump winning by a large margin; the significant gains Trump made with Hispanics and Blacks; the millions of votes Trump gained over the four years of his presidency; and the mysterious overnight counting shut-down in the states that ultimately gave Biden his “victory,” they know that something is wrong.

The folks at True the Vote also suspected that something was wrong, very wrong. The founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, working with Gregg Philips and a team of computer analysts, came up with a very clever way to determine whether there was fraud. They suspected as much, thanks to the way in which Democrats in key states used COVID as an excuse to increase absentee voting. That included states which allowed only absentee voting with drop boxes across cities and towns, where there had been massive ballot harvesting. That is, people, both real and fake, didn’t fill out their own ballots. Instead, they were collected, completed, and put into drop boxes by partisan and paid activists.

To prove this theory, True the Vote obtained geo-tracking information for major urban areas in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona, allowing them to follow cell phone signals. They marked all the drop boxes and all the facilities for left-wing non-profits. They then looked for cell phones that traveled between the non-profits and drop boxes at least ten times (to be sure to winnow out statistical noise). Through FOIA requests, they also obtained as many videos as they could showing people stuffing multiple ballots into the drop boxes, a completely illegal act.

Their data revealed 2,200 mules in just five cities, visiting between 20 and 45 drop boxes each, at which they dropped off an average of five ballots. When you do the math, the numbers are staggering:

They only get worse when you contemplate the fact that 10 trips per mule is an exceptionally high bar and that these were just mules in five cities. When one considers the small margin by which Biden “won” in the disputed states, had these mules not been active, Trump would have won the election by a medium to huge margin.

D’Souza also speaks to Hans von Spakovsky about the various methods of committing election fraud and to a think-tank head (whose name I forgot to note down) who explains how various leftist non-profits, helped with Zuckerberg’s $419,000,000 handout, focused on creating voters, rather than promoting their candidate.

The movie is clear and competent: D’Souza carefully walks Engelbrecht and Philips through their methodology and findings. He also talks to well-known Salem Radio* hosts (Sebastian Gorka, Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Larry Elder, and Eric Metaxas) to gauge the effect information had on their preconceived ideas about election fraud. All but Prager suspected fraud before seeing the evidence and felt that the data proved it. As for Prager, he went from being agnostic to believing that there was indeed significant fraud in the election.

As for me, I’ve long felt that Biden could only have attained the White House through fraud, for the reasons mentioned above, so the evidence True the Vote gathered merely confirmed my suspicions. However, I was left with two questions.

The first was which left-wing organizations made the fraud happen. The movie never names them, presumably because they are being investigated or because D’Souza wants to avoid a defamation suit. Both are good reasons but not identifying them diminished the movie a little.

Second, and more importantly, the movie failed to explain what happened the night of the election. As best as I could tell (and I could be completely wrong about this), the mules were operating for days or even weeks before the election—as opposed to frantic drop box fraud the night of the election itself. Assuming my version of events, on the night of the election, in all the jurisdictions in which the mules were at work, Trump had a compelling lead as of 11 at night. And then, in each of those jurisdictions, something happened that had never happened before: The counting stopped.

When it resumed, Biden was magically in the lead. Did the mules affect those numbers too? Or was it the case that, even with help from the mules, the numbers still didn’t add up for Biden, so the Democrats had to go to Plan B?

(By the way, AP immediately “fact checked” the movie. I didn’t find the “fact check” compelling because it ignored something important: True the Vote didn’t just look at people who repeatedly went near a drop box. As the movie carefully explained, it also made sure that the people repeatedly went to leftist non-profits and visited multiple drop boxes. It is a frantic, angry, aggressive, and incomplete “fact check.” In other words, just what you’d expect from AP.)

*Salem Radio co-produced the film.