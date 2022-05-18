The one-two of Elon Musk and Project Veritas might end Twitter

It turns out that Elon Musk had a good reason to put the Twitter deal on hold: it's possible that Twitter management may have misrepresented the number of actual accounts it has versus fake/spam accounts. And in another blow to the now beleaguered social media company, Project Veritas put out another undercover video on Tuesday, this one of an ad executive mocking Musk for supporting free speech and having Asperger's, along with freely admitting that Twitter doesn't make any money. Between the one and the other, it's entirely possible that Twitter will soon collapse from its own weight.

It was a bit of a mystery a few days ago why Elon Musk had put the Twitter deal on hold. It turns out that he's essentially accusing Twitter of having lied on its SEC filings about fake/spam accounts — and, now, of having refused to show him proof justifying the information in the SEC filings:

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Although Musk tweets this information out rather casually, it's actually stunning because putting fraudulent information in an SEC filing can result in huge fines and even prison sentences for the executives involved. Additionally, if advertisers were buying ads for a fixed price based upon their belief about the potential number of eyes on the ads, they could have a fraud action against the company. What should be making Twitter even more nervous is that, now that Musk put the idea out there, others are noticing anomalies suggesting that a lot of Twitter is fake:

Twitter claims less than 5% of their users are fake/spam/bots. It seems like that number is at least 4-5x more. The lowest estimate is ~20% of their users are fake/spam accounts. Elon, what do you think could be highest estimate as to how many fake accounts are present? 50%? — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 17, 2022

Considering that your this tweet is the most liked tweet of all time, which is only liked/interacted by 2-2.5% of the entire Twitter user base, there's a high possibility that the number of fake/spam/bot accounts could be well over 50%https://t.co/MdGbOP3TyY — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 17, 2022

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Additionally, a new audit has revealed that half of the followers that Joe Biden's Twitter account shows are fake. This is not a surprise to those of us who understand that Joe ran a fake campaign, that the election was faked, and that Biden is a Great Pretender (or, more accurately, a Lousy Pretender) falsely occupying the White House. I'm surprised that only half his followers are fake.

Then, to make Twitter's Tuesday more miserable, Project Veritas released a video of Alex Martinez, a Twitter lead client partner (i.e., an advertising executive), saying Twitter is opposed to free speech; that the company makes no profit; and that Elon Musk is "special," but not in a good way, because he has Asperger's. (One of the things that's always true is that when you scratch an ardent, out-there leftist, you find someone unkind.)

Martinez, whose favorite word is "like," which he sprinkles liberally in most sentences, had some fascinating statements to make.

People need to be told what to think: "People don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out — correct things that are supposed to be out in the public, right?"

Twitter cares about the planet, not free speech: "The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not to give people free speech."

Elon Musk is crazy: "He has Asperger's...so he's special. We all know that. And that's fine. So here, no wonder he's going to say some f------ crazy s--- because he's special."

Twitter doesn't make any money (although he adds later that the CEO and board make a lot of money): "Right now, we don't make profit. So, I'm going to say ideology, which is what led us into not being profitable."

The most priceless moment in the video, though, comes near the end, when Martinez congratulates himself for not having been caught in a Project Veritas sting.

Musk was not impressed:

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

At this point, I'm not sure it matters anymore whether Musk buys Twitter or not. It's been exposed as a pretty vile institution, one that is communist in outlook; hates free speech; mocks people who may have medical conditions; and has possibly committed massive fraud against the SEC, Musk, and its advertisers. It's beginning to look like "dead company walking."

Image: Alex Martinez caught by Project Veritas. YouTube screen grab.